Do you pop multivitamin pills? Watch out!

For the last five years, Lynn Mbithe,28, has religiously swallowed five different types of micronutrient supplements every day to ‘maintain and improve her health’. It is now part of her lifestyle. Her reasons for taking the supplements range from health problems that necessitate use to maintaining a radiant, supple skin and keeping some ailments such as colds at bay.

In her medicine cabinet, she has a stockpile of supplements such as Magnesium, Zinc, Omega 3, Vitamin C and calcium tablets that she replenishes without fail monthly. In efforts to look after herself, Lynn, a resident of Nairobi, has researched widely on the benefits of each of the supplements she ingests and she says the results have been astounding. This is after trying several conventional medicines that she says yielded little or no desired results.

From a young age, she was used to taking a glass of milk – an assured source of calcium, before going to bed. Years later, she became lactose intolerant. She suffered stomach aches and facial breakouts that dented her face. When she was in high school, she was involved in an accident that made her sustain long periods of pain on her back and joints. This made calcium a much needed nutrient in her body. “I do not like the taste or the smell of bone soup, which is an alternative source of calcium. When someone recommended a calcium supplement, I gave it a try and I have not suffered from any aches since then,” she tells Healthy Nation.

Henry Ng’ethe, president of the Association of Nutritionists in Kenya.He notes that supplements work best if they are targeted and prescribed by a doctor or a registered nutritionist, noting that unnecessary intake is harmful to overall human health.

After some time, she noted that she had become protein intolerant, which was equivalent to having an allergic reaction that was damaging her skin further after eating meat and beans. Not even an adherence to taking antihistamine tablets altered the protein effects on her face and body. But after searching on the internet, Lynn learnt that she could take zinc supplements, which she found contain anti-inflammatory properties that help people with acne, eczema and heal wounds.

“I now eat plenty of proteins, but I am not sure if the zinc supplementation is what stopped the allergic reactions. But I would say zinc is very good for your skin and it has worked for mine coupled with Omega 3 fish oil tablets,” she adds. A lot more people in the country are taking supplements to ‘boost their immunity and prevent some ordinary and chronic illnesses’.

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago, people sought Vitamin C, D and zinc supplements as they were touted to help keep the deadly virus at bay. While some people say that consumption of oranges and other citrus fruits suffice in supplying the body with enough Vitamin C, others believe that the tablets are efficient and contain health benefits albeit evidence on its effectiveness remain inconclusive. “When oranges are out of season, I adherently take Vitamin C without fail. Together with Omega 3 fish oil tablets, I have not been sick in a long time. They have all worked for me,” said Lynn.

And although she tries to eat and maintain a healthy diet, Lynn says that her nine to five job frustrates her efforts since she gets home quite late and generally, the cost of healthy eating is expensive. “I do not think there is full nutritional value in the food we eat today, which leaves a huge room for supplementation,” she adds.

However, she notes that recently she stopped taking the calcium tablets after advice from a nutritionist who told her that she was overworking her kidneys and could suffer from kidney stones in the long run. “I am, however, not dropping Omega 3 supplements because save for eating omena occasionally, I rarely eat fish and they are beneficial to general health,” she says None of the supplements in Lynn’s cabinet are prescribed.

Hers is not an isolated case.



Damaris Maina, 51, has about five micronutrients supplements in her medicine drawer in her house in Juja, Kiambu County. And since she is not consistent with her intake, she cannot ascertain if the supplements work for her or not

For years, Damaris, a resident of Kiambu County, has suffered from gastrin acidity that leaves her uncomfortable after eating which comes along with high blood pressure. When she complained about her condition to a pharmacist, she was signed up to Zinc tablets that were suggested to her as a remedy to her acidity.

“When I feel the need and take one as recommended, I feel better. It works momentarily but does not take away the problem,” she says. Besides Zinc, she also bought Magnesium tablets that she was told will ease her blood pressure, but was cautioned of their adverse side effects and risks to kidney related diseases in the long run.

“I also bought multivitamin, which I was told would boost my immunity and calcium supplements that are beneficial to my bones,” she adds. Supplementation has gained currency in the recent past and endorsements by influencers through social media marketing has not helped, with medical practitioners now calling for caution in usage.

A majority of Kenyans, regardless of age and gender, are taking supplements in the belief that they are getting enough nutrients that are essential in maintaining and improving their health. The supplements come in pill, powder or liquid form. But even though there is a hype in the trend surrounding use and the gradual results among social media influencers, not everyone needs to take supplements, according to health experts.

Health professionals maintain that by eating healthy, a lot of the nutrients are found in the daily meals we take unless in occasions where one is sick and cannot swallow food and in pregnant women.

The Association of Nutritionists in Kenya tells Healthy Nation that there is a worrying trend where micronutrients supplements have been touted as a solution to medical conditions. According to Henry Ng’ethe, the chairman of the association, supplements work best if they are targeted and prescribed by a doctor or a registered nutritionist, noting that unnecessary intake is harmful to overall human health.

“Unwanted micronutrient supplementation is dangerous to human health and if it goes unchecked it could be the genesis of other diseases and complications,” he notes. He cautions that even though the labelling of a bottle indicates ‘natural’, it does not necessarily make it safe for consumption. “These are not natural products, they are synthesised micronutrients and vitamins that can lead to toxicity in the body, which does not occur with natural foods. Supplements are not solutions to medical conditions,” he says.

Henry notes that an overdose of iron supplements causes high blood pressure or weakness, the consumer may also experience liver injury and failure, may fall into a coma and subsequently death. He adds that minerals like calcium on the other hand can cause diverse effects to the individual when consumed in large amounts including impairment of the kidney functions, itching, irregular heart beat among other presentations. He says adults without any health condition who maintain a balanced diet do not need to use supplements as they are non-essential and the side effects are dire.

“There are facts about these micronutrients and vitamins that these multilevel marketing and endorsements we are seeing on social media that are not disclosed to the consumers. But do not take any supplements without a prescription from a professional health provider,” he says. Henry adds that too much Vitamin C can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb copper, which could lead to anaemia, thyroid problems and severe conditions such as kidney stones, seizures and bone fractures.

At the same time, a deficiency in Vitamin A could lead to blindness and a condition known as hypervitaminosis, which is as a result of high consumption of vitamins. “There has to be a deficiency before taking the supplements. And if your body is able to produce all the needed nutrients and vitamins, which is general for all healthy adults, taking supplements is a waste of money because your body does not need extra cushion. It will do away with it because it does not need it,” he notes. In addition, he says there could also be a micronutrients deficiency among the population which is agriculture-related due to the excessive damaging of soils, which leads to erosion of nutrients in foods available in the market.

The Ministry of Health last conducted a micronutrient survey in 2011 with an aim to establish the prevalence of micronutrients deficiency, protein-energy malnutrition and infectious diseases among its population.

“The ministry needs to commission another survey for us to understand the micronutrient deficiencies rate among Kenyans and for us to start nutritional education in promoting health,” says Henry. Further, other supplements are being sold in beauty shops aimed at slowing the effects of aging, brightening the skin, weight gain for curvaceous look and weight loss.

A spot check on some pharmacies and beauty shops in Nyeri County are selling the beauty products alongside supplements, which are either creams or tablets. Albert* has been operating a cosmetic shop in the county and also sells the supplements to some “known clientele” under wraps lest he gets arrested for selling medicine.

A large portion of his clientele are women in their mid-thirties who desire to either lose weight or gain. The other group is that of women who go for skin lightening products.

Some of the supplements he sells are super petty, C-4 supplements that are meant to help in weight gain. A tablet retails at Sh100. “Most of my customers are women and I cannot tell if they get the desired results… I think some of these things work by someone’s belief,” he says, adding that most women do not come back because of the cost.

In a month, one has to spend around Sh3, 000 for each pack of pills. Those who want to lose weight, he offers, buy green tea extracts that go for about Sh1, 800 and Sh2, 000. Collagen tablets used in reversing or slowing down the effects of aging are also available in beauty shops and chemists. Further, through marketing, the different types of supplements have become accessible to the masses through e-commerce platforms such as Jumia and Kilimall, where people order for same day deliveries.

According to Dr Winnie Njenga, a consultant dermatologist in Nairobi, the body already has enough supplements that are acquired through the diet and supplementation should only be used when there is a deficiency. "It is important to note that it is unnecessary to overdose the body with supplements because we already have what the body requires through the foods we eat. Diet is sufficient. Before use, people should always consult a doctor," she says.

Another doctor who spoke to Healthy Nation and requested for anonymity said there are severe damages to organs due to excessive consumption of the supplements. “Doctors should first establish if there is a deficiency before recommending collagen. It should be prescribed after a doctor has established a need. Sometimes we miss ailments because we do not know what is causing them in the first place,” said the specialist, adding that excessive intake of supplements has dramatic effects and can cause severe complications in general health.

He says people may suffer skin allergies, inflammation of tissues, headache, diarrhoea, insomnia and vomiting due to collagen.

“The side effects are colossal depending on the type of micronutrient one is taking,” the medic says. Further, he notes that some of the beauty products, creams included, contain heavy metals such as mercury and lead and may transfer from the skin to affect other vital organs such as the kidney, heart and liver. “Aging is a process of life that we all must go through. There are essentials that are needed for our bodies to function properly but we get the bulk of the nutrients from our diets. However, after menopause, women may develop bone issues that may require Vitamin D supplements,” he explains.