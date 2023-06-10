Despite govt being broke, Treasury has released NHIF money - CS Nakhumicha

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the NHIF is up and running after the National Treasury released funds to the scheme.

The minister said Treasury released the funds "this morning".

She added that she received a call from Treasury while she was on her way to an event in Sabatia.

However, the CS could not say how much had been remitted.

Pressed by this reporter to give a figure, she replied: "Report on that as you allow us to revert on the figures when we return to the physical office."

The CS has also urged hospitals that have been turning away patients to resume services as the NHIF starts processing claims.

However, the minister insisted that the government was broke.

"The last few days I did say the government is broke. It is not a secret," said Ms Nakhumicha.

Hospitals have been turning away patients who wished to pay using NHIF cards after the scheme failed to process payments.