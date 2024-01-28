Declining birds of prey population could harm public health, warn conservationists

The decline in populations of Kenya’s birds of prey portends serious consequences beyond the affected species and could destabilise ecosystems, warns conservationists.

According to Shiva Kapila, director of the Naivasha Raptor Centre which is part of the Kenya Bird of Prey Trust, four of the birds of prey are critically endangered species.

Some of Kenya’s most iconic raptors, including the Secretary Bird and Long-crested Eagle, crown eagle, and Marshall eagles have almost disappeared, with both species declining by more than 90 percent over the last four decades.

Kapila said the conservation of birds of prey was critical because they are incredible birds that play crucial roles in the ecosystem ranging from prey number regulation, carrion eradication, disease control, and rodent control

The centre treats birds of prey injured in the field from as far as Maasai Mara National Park, Laikipia, and other parts of Kenya where they are treated before they are released to their habitat.

“The birds come here with damaged eyes, wings, legs and neurological illness due to poisons used to kill predators such as lions and hyenas that attack livestock which ends up being consumed by the birds of prey and this has seen many birds dying,” said Mr Kapila.

He added: “These scavengers help to clean our environment. They are invaluable to the ecosystem and human health. By eating decaying carcasses, they prevent the spread of diseases such as tuberculosis, rabies, and anthrax. We’re coming from a long pandemic and if we continue to disrupt the ecosystem and poison birds’ humans will be affected.”

A scientist Darcy Ogada who works for the Peregrine Fund and was among a team of Kenyan and international scientists who published a report detailing widespread declines of Kenya’s birds of prey over the past 40 years said that the vultures and large eagles breed slowly.

“Some of them are slow breeders and when you start to lose a critical number of vultures after eating a poisoned carcass it will take more than 10 years before their population can increase which is dangerous to the environment and human beings,” said Ogada.

“Our birds of prey are unique. We need to protect these birds because they clean the environment in a very big way and keep us protected from dangerous diseases. These birds of prey should be the farmers’ biggest friends as they control pest species,” added Ms Ogada.

She said high-voltage power lines were also killing birds of prey through collision and electrocution.

Rapid infrastructure development in key wildlife areas has threatened the survival of numerous species including raptors.

The growing distribution of electricity grids in Kenya poses a significant risk to raptors and populations of other large birds.

It is estimated that hundreds of millions of birds die every year from collision and electrocution with power transmission lines.

“Power lines are death traps for birds of prey and is a major issue and as conservationists we are talking to Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Power Company to try and mitigate and reduce the number of electrocutions,” said Ms Ogada.