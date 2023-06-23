Data collection on mental health, addiction to begin next month

The government has announced the deployment of over 100,000 community health promoters across the country from next month. The promoters will be equipped with electronic devices to collect data on mental health and addiction, particularly among the youth.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha revealed the plan during a stakeholders’ forum on illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse in the Eastern region. She emphasised the need for a mental health policy to address concerns arising from drug and alcohol addiction.

“The Ministry of Health is formulating a mental health policy to tackle concerns arising from drug and alcohol addiction,” stated the CS. “Alcohol and substance use have significant social and economic consequences beyond just health. It’s time to address this issue as a society.”

Ms Nakhumicha further highlighted the adverse effects of drug and alcohol addiction including the increased risk of sexually transmitted infections due to reckless behaviour and decreased productivity. She emphasised that community health workers can play a crucial role in identifying individuals struggling with addiction and providing the necessary assistance.

The presence of alcohol use disorder in Kenya has become a pressing issue especially among the 18–29-year-old age group. According to the Taskforce on Mental Health, depression, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders are the most commonly diagnosed mental illnesses in the country. Moreover, alcohol abuse contributes to a significant burden of substance use-related illnesses.

The World Health Organization’s data ranks Kenya 29th globally in terms of suicide mortality rates, with an estimate of 5.6 suicides per 100,000 individuals. The negative narratives surrounding mental health in Kenya have led to a lack of focus on the importance and benefits of mental well-being.

The deployment of community health promoters is a step toward addressing these challenges. By collecting data on mental health and addiction, the government aims to better understand the extent of the problem and implement appropriate interventions. Counseling, medications, and peer support groups are among the strategies that can be employed to assist individuals with alcohol use disorders.