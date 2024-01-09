Covid could trigger a heart failure pandemic, warn researchers

In May last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to the global Covid-19 pandemic, three years after its original declaration.

“The battle is not over. We still have weaknesses and those weaknesses that we still have in our system will be exposed by this virus or another virus. And it needs to be fixed,” said the WHO’s Emergencies Director Michael Ryan.

A team of researchers now attribute heart failure as one of the weaknesses associated with coronavirus, emphasising the urgency for preventive measures.

They warn in a new report that the ACE2 receptors, enzyme molecules that connect the inside of our cells to the outside and serve as the gateway for the entry of the virus inside the body are “very common” in the heart. Consequently, many of those who get infected with the virus suffer from “reduced cardiac function”.

Past research has linked heart failure to persistent viral infection in the hearts of Covid-19 patients, irrespective of pre-existing heart conditions.

The report says: “Even though conclusive clinical evidence that persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with declined cardiac function has not been reported so far, the proof-of-concept study of the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 persistent infection of the heart and the potential risk of opportunistic progression of heart failure should be validated by a three-dimensional human cardiac tissue model, which would serve as the alarm bell for a global healthcare risk.”

While some individuals may not develop heart failure despite prolonged infection, the study highlighted weakened recovery ability in infected cells under hypoxic conditions. Hidetoshi Masumoto, the research leader, emphasised the need for a testing system and treatment methods to prepare for a potential “heart failure pandemic.”