Covid 19: Positivity rate rises to 14.3 percent amid spike in cases

502 people in Kenya have tested positive for Covid-19 Friday June 24 from a sample size of 3, 503 to bring the positivity rate to 14.3 percent.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 331, 539 and cumulative tests done are 3, 738, 841.

No fatalities were recorded and the cumulative deaths remained 5,651.

280 patients recovered from the disease to bring total recoveries to 321, 774.

Vaccination

A total of 23, 536 vaccines were administered in the 24 hours leading to the release of the Covid-19 Update report shared by Ministry of Health on Friday. This brought the total number of administered vaccines to 18, 696, 980.