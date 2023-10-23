COP29 yet to find a host as Russia ‘blocks’ Bulgaria’s bid

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Julian Popov has disclosed that European countries are discussing the possibility of splitting next year’s world’s biggest climate meeting (COP29) into a series of smaller conferences. This is because Russia has blocked Bulgaria from hosting the climate talks.

“There is no solution at the moment. The discussion among countries was about "how to save COP next year,” Popov said in an interview. “Bulgaria is still willing to host, but countries are now discussing unusual options, including potentially splitting the massive event into smaller conferences held in different Eastern European countries,” he said.

In June this year, internal email leaks lifted the lid on Russia’s intention to block European Union countries from hosting COP29 after Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Armenia put themselves forward to host the summit. The rights to host the global climate talks usually rotate between the UN’s five global regions. With Eastern Europe hosting next year, the 23 countries in that region must select their host candidate unanimously.

According to the then email leaks, Russia's delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) sent an email to other Eastern European country representatives in April this year, saying it would not support an EU host.

In the email, Russia's delegation said that EU countries had taken a "politicised" approach to deciding the host country, which had resulted in blocking of Russian-endorsed candidates.

"It is reasonable to believe that EU countries, driven by politics from Brussels, do not have the capacity to serve as honest and effective brokers of global climate negotiations under the UNFCCC," one of the emails read.

If the 23 countries fail to agree on a host for next year’s global climate meet, there will be no option but to hold COP29 in Bonn, Germany, where the UN's climate secretariat is stationed.

However, according to UNFCCC, there was no formal deadline for the host country to be agreed on and a decision on who will host Cop29 should be made at COP28 Dubai next month.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that United Arab Emirates (UAE) , the host of COP28, had offered to host COP29 as well.

Responding to those reports, Mariana Paoli, the head of Global Advocacy at Christian Aid then said it is totally unacceptable.

"Too many fossil fuel lobbyists are already interfering with the climate negotiations. Last year at COP27, there were 636 registered, more than any single national delegation apart from the UAE. We need to draw a line in the sand and see these interests removed from the talks. We cannot allow one of the world's biggest oil producers the job of hosting the meeting for two years consecutively. It is unacceptable."