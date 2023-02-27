COP28 president: 800 million people in Global South have no electricity

About 800 million people in the Global South, which includes Kenya, have no electricity, Conference of the Parties (COP 28) president Sultan Al Jaber has disclosed.

This is even after Kenya last year at the COP27 global meeting in Egypt made investment deals in clean energy worth more than $30 billion to help mitigate the effects of climate change, according to President William Ruto.

Speaking during his first-ever international visit at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru State, India since his appointment as president-designate for COP28 that will be held later this year in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Al Jaber made the case for a pro-growth, pro-climate agenda to support an inclusive energy transition that leaves no one behind.

He noted that policies by governments should take into account the fact that too many people, particularly across the global south, still have no or have very limited access to energy.

“To succeed, when the debate around climate change only seems to be getting more divisive, we must act in solidarity and unity. We must empower the Global South, where almost 800 million people have no electricity, in an inclusive energy transition. We must eliminate energy poverty while keeping our dream to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees celcius alive as per the Paris Agreement. And we need to move from talking about goals to getting the job done.

“That is why we are calling for COP28 to be a COP of Action and a COP for All. This is the decade where we must stop deliberating and start delivering across mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and loss and damage. The size of this challenge is immense, but so is the opportunity.”



“Without a breakthrough in battery storage, we must invest heavily in carbon capture, nuclear power and the hydrogen value chain. But spending on these fundamental enablers of decarbonisation is less than 5 per cent of what is spent on renewables. This must change. And when it comes to change, this also applies to the oil and gas industry. The world still needs hydrocarbons and will need them to bridge from the current energy system to the new one. We cannot unplug the current energy system before we have built the new one. As such, we must minimise their carbon footprint, only invest in the least carbon intensive barrels and continue to reduce their intensity,” he said.

Last year, President Ruto while assuring of Kenya’s move to fully adopt green clean energy highlighted that recognition of Africa’s special needs may be difficult now but the journey must begin.

“We are leaving Egypt with investments upwards of $30 billion. As you have seen, we have signed off agreements with the UK and with private sector developers and we are leaving here with firm agreements on the exploitation of geothermal resources, wind, solar resources. Shortly, we will be on the highway to getting Kenya where we want her to be. Kenya is providing the leadership for Africa to be front and centre of the solutions to the challenge of climate change and not just a victim,” the President said as he concluded his two-day visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt during COP27.

Last week during an interview with the Nation, Ms Joyce Kibui, the Africa Manager at The Green Hydrogen Organization as well as the coordinator for the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance, advised the government to make bringing large-scale renewable and green hydrogen projects off the ground their priority and focus this year.

“Green hydrogen - hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water with renewable energy offers Kenya tangible opportunities to transform its economy. Particularly as a leader in the development of renewable energy projects, Kenya can signal its readiness to be a frontrunner in the global green hydrogen economy by bringing demonstration projects online from its existing renewables as it continues to explore more of its clean energy potential. An opportunity lies in leveraging the available climate funds for these pilot projects as the technology continues to mature, and prices continue to drop,” the expert told the Nation.

“Stakeholders like us are working with governments to ensure the contracts signed with developers reflect good practices, create conditions for long-term investments and raise revenue for the stakeholders and benefit communities.”

Ms Kibui further highlighted that although the potential of green hydrogen is still vastly underappreciated, they are seeing significant shifts as governments set ambitious targets and develop strategies and roadmaps.

“Kenya’s energy white paper identifies the opportunity of green hydrogen in supporting the growth of heavy industries with a target of a 5GW electrolyzer capacity by 2040.

The baseline on green hydrogen published in 2022 outlines where the potential lies such as the wider Olkaria region, Coast and Nairobi as suitable areas for green hydrogen production and its derivatives that the country is ready to move and move fast,” she said while reminding that these locations make for great green hydrogen demand given their proximity to future energy demand.

“Green hydrogen and its derivates will help attract high-growth energy-intensive industrial investments, creating long-term jobs for the citizens and business opportunities around the green hydrogen value chain. To achieve this, Kenya certainly needs to increase its generation capacity, build strategic partnerships with a wide array of stakeholders, strengthen regulations, as well as address skills and knowledge gaps to overcome barriers.”