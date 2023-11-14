Condition that makes the body ache everywhere

Bertha* dragged herself out of bed and straight to the shower. She was tired and irritable early in the morning. The previous night, she had gone to bed hungry. She arrived home before dinner was ready, and she opted to lie down and ease her sore muscles while she waited.

When she woke up, it was literally morning. The sun was peeking through her curtains, and the children in the school across the road had already reported. She had fallen asleep on her bed, uncovered. Her whole body was in pain and she couldn’t move much. It took a lot of willpower to get herself out of bed and cross over to the bathroom.

She stood in the hot shower while she felt her whole body light up with searing pain. She almost sat on the floor. She took in deep breaths and hoped the hot shower would ease her sore muscles. It didn’t help much. Before she realised it, she was curled up on the floor with tears running down her cheeks.

At 43, Bertha looked a decade younger. She was petite, with a clear complexion and thick curly hair. She was frustrated and tearful. She felt like for the past year or so, she was caught up in a time warp, a repetitive cycle of pain, stiffness, fatigue and depressed mood, for which no one had a diagnosis. She was tired of the trips to the outpatient department every so often. We were barely half-way through the year and she had been to the emergency department five times already.

When she came to the office, she had generalised body pain but the pain was worse in the lower abdomen and pelvis. She decided to start with a gynaecological review, instead of the usual emergency department visit. She was in intense pain and I had to start by giving her a shot of pain medication before we could even have a conversation.

Bertha noted she had started off with a flu about a year or so ago; or so she thought. She went to the emergency department to get some pain medication and headed back to bed to sleep it off. It took a week for her to be back to work. However, she noted that despite the pain wearing off, she was left feeling fatigued, with excessive somnolence. It did not matter how long she slept; she still woke up feeling exhausted.

This seemed to have become part of her life, slowing her down remarkably. She noted she would easily forget things, struggle to keep up with work conversations sometimes, and her mood was constantly low, with swings of anxiety. Her sleep was disrupted, with poor sleep patterns, ranging from excessive sleep to spells of insomnia on some nights. She struggled with deep muscle pains, stiffness and migraines.

It had been a while since Bertha had felt like herself. She realised that at first she made excuses for her symptoms but with time, she realised that though there may be triggers, this was an entirely independent problem. What was frustrating was that no one seemed to put a finger on it. One doctor implied that she may just be stressed and emotional, causing her the pain.

Bertha was distressed. She was a go-getter, running her own company and was fairly successful in her own right. She had no time to be constantly sick. She also felt that this was robbing her of precious time with her teenage daughters because she was always too tired to join in the activities they enjoyed together. She felt she was becoming aloof, a far cry from her natural personality.

After a thorough examination, I was no closer to confirming Bertha’s diagnosis but I had a suspicion that she was in need of a review by a rheumatologist. Bertha was ready to do anything to feel better, but she needed serious caution on how much to expect.

Screened

My hunch was confirmed by the rheumatologist after running a battery of tests. Bertha was suffering from fibromyalgia. She was screened for infections such as hepatitis; autoimmune disorders such as lupus and arthritis; endocrine disorders including hypothyroidism; cancers such as leukaemia; and even had a brain MRI to ensure she had no masses growing in there.

She came back to see me after a few weeks. She was still dazed but extremely relieved to have a diagnosis. She was also aware that fibromyalgia has no cure and that her care plan would involve a lot of lifestyle modifications in order to ensure the possible best quality of life. She had even started cognitive behaviour therapy to help her cope with the condition.

Fibromyalgia is a condition that disproportionately affects women more than men. Its cause is not quite fully understood but it is now known to be a disorder of the central nervous system with distorted processing of pain as a result of disorders of the brain chemicals that modulate pain sensation. This is evidenced by distortion in the body’s biochemical, metabolic and immune response in patients with fibromyalgia.

This is a chronic condition that can start as early as the third decade of life, but is most common in women at the age of 50 to 70. There is no known cure, but the medication prescribed helps reduce the impact of the condition. The medications include painkillers, anticonvulsant and antidepressants, both of which help to calm down the nerve activities that lead to the symptoms, and manage the depression that is common in these patients.

Further, cognitive and operant behaviour therapy is important, to help patients cope with the pain and the impairment it can cause, by modifying their response to it. This, coupled with physiotherapy and aerobic exercises, go a long way in relieving symptoms. Dietary and behavioural changes help with modifying sleep patterns, for better rest and resultant increased energy and productivity.

It is quite critical that an early diagnosis is made and treatment initiated as soon as possible, to improve outcomes and support the realisation of a good quality of life. Bertha is grateful she can name and face her condition positively!