Concern over heart disease surge among children in Kwale County

Health experts have raised concern over rising cases of heart disease among children in Kwale County. The experts noted that more than 50 per cent of children in the coastal county have been diagnosed with congenital heart diseases in the last one year.

"The numbers are exceedingly high and worrying. Many children are at high risk due to delayed diagnosis and treatment," said Saumu Koja, a paediatrician at Msambweni Referral Hospital.

The paediatrician also cited lack of awareness among parents as well as cultural beliefs, where some local communities associate heart disease with witchcraft.

Congenital heart disease is a defect that affects the functioning of the heart and its structure, especially from birth, according to the World Health Organization. Ms Koja said children with congenital heart defects may experience poor feeding, irregular heartbeat or shortness of breath.

The details emerged as the county held a free heart disease screening camp for children at the largest and only referral hospital in the county. Ms Koja described the situation as alarming, noting that it poses a significant threat to the lives of the affected children.

She cited high cost of heart disease treatment and a lack of community awareness on early symptoms, which delay timely medical interventions.

"Most children with heart disease die before they reach one year because parents do not know that they are suffering from the disease. Those who bring their children for treatment do it when they are two or three years old. The damage is usually worse to an extent an operation cannot be done to save the child," she said. Speaking to Healthy Nation, she said this is the reason the hospital is organising more outreach programmes in a bid to reach more mothers and their children who need to be screened. "Heart disease treatment is very expensive. People sell their land and houses to treat their children; this is a big challenge that needs to be addressed," she said.

While communities in remote areas struggle to get access to treatment, cardiologists have blamed the government for failing to invest in such diseases. Zainab Abubakar, a heart disease specialist at Coast General Referral Hospital, faulted the national government's insufficient investment in tackling non-communicable diseases in children.

She said that while efforts to combat illnesses like malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia are commendable, the same level of attention has not been given to non-communicable diseases like congenital heart defects, leaving many children vulnerable.

"In the last one year, more than 50 per cent of children had heart disease and could not be treated. Many succumb to undiagnosed heart conditions before their first birthday due to a lack of timely treatment. Initially, we had registered a total number of 70 children with heart disease but the number has increased," she said.

She said the screening camp helped many parents who do not have the financial ability to take their children to hospital.

Despite the efforts in creating awareness and sensitising parents about the disease, some local communities still associate heart disease with witchcraft while failing to seek medical attention. Joyce Dama, a parent whose child successfully underwent treatment, expressed relief and gratitude after the child was declared fully recovered, months after some residents claimed that her condition was witchcraft-related. She added that remote areas and communities lack access to information about such diseases.

“At some point, I almost believed that my child would not recover because everyone told me they had been bewitched. Now I believe there is no disease which does not have a cure because I took my child for treatment and she has been declared fully recovered,” saod Ms Dama.

She said there is an urgent need for the community in Kwale and other counties to be sensitised more about heart disease and the importance of early diagnosis. Due to strong religious and cultural beliefs, a section of Kwale residents also associate other diseases such as cancer and child disorders to witchcraft.