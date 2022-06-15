Communities, KFS join hands to revive dead forest



Scaling Muumandu Hill in Machakos County on a winding motorable path reveals the sorry state of what used to be a sprawling forest teeming with indigenous trees.

Unscrupulous loggers cleared all indigenous trees in Muumandu Forest 40 years ago as authorities reportedly looked the other way.

But now conservationists are optimistic that the forest is on the cusp of comparing with Karura Forest as an eco-tourism destination, thanks to ongoing concerted restoration efforts.

An innovative plan by the government designed to promote conservation of the forest through involving communities bordering it is rapidly turning the forest around.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) incorporates locals in its efforts to curb tree poaching and stem forest fires, two of the biggest threats to the resource.

“When communities neighbouring forests benefit from the resources, they tend to proactively deter illegal logging,” said Mary Mwai, the head of KFS in Machakos County.

“The close working relationship between local communities and KFS has seen a significant reduction of illegal logging activities in Muumandu Forest. The communities have become scouts and in exchange they harvest grass, which they use as fodder for cattle, and dry firewood from the forest. They are eyeing sustainable investment opportunities,” she added.

The residents are planning to set up beehives inside the forest. A spot check by Healthy Nation showed that open spaces where KFS, Green Africa Foundation, Green Zones and Isuzu East Africa have been growing trees in recent years are filling up with luxuriant tree plantations. To protect the trees from the prolonged dry spell in the region, Machakos County government has partnered with Isuzu East Africa to sink a borehole inside the sprawling forest for watering the seedlings.

County Environment Executive Morris Aluanga singled out the community bordering the forest as the most important element in the forest restoration drive.

Eighty two hectares out of the 139.2 hectares of the Muumandu Forest block have been converted into a plantation of cypress trees, which are known for high value timber. The rest of the forest is filled with indigenous trees and shrubs of invasive species.

“We are optimistic Muumandu will soon recover so that this neighbourhood can receive regular rainfall as was the case when the forest was intact,” said Julius Mulinge, a farmer and the chairman of Muumandu Kalimanzalu Community Forest Association.

Inspired by the neighbouring Iveti Hills where the local forest association charges a fee to tourists picnicking at the forest, the Muumandu community has huge plans for the forest and the hill, which features breathtaking cliffs from where tourists view a meshwork of villages below - Mbooni and Kilungu hills in the neighbouring Makueni and the upcoming Konza City in the horizon.