Cold hands and feet: The causes and what to do

Dear doctor,

I am 32 years old and my problem is that my hands and feet are always cold even when the weather is hot. I wear socks every day even when I am sleeping. When I feel cold, I feel pain, especially in my feet and I have to get warm for the pain to stop. What could be wrong with me?

Amina

Dear Amina,

This is most likely Raynaud’s phenomenon. It happens when the walls of the blood vessel contract or spasm, thereby reducing the flow of blood to the hands and feet, though other parts of the body may also be affected - ears, nose, lips or nipples. This makes the skin feel cold and it may change colour to white or blue. There may also be a feeling of numbness or tingling or pain in the affected areas. When blood flow returns, there may be a feeling of pain and the fingers and toes may swell or become red.

Raynaud’s phenomenon is more common in young women though it can affect other populations as well. Most individuals experience primary raynaud’s, which has no known cause, and is usually triggered by cold, stress or anxiety. The symptoms are usually mild and resolve on their own with no tissue damage.

A few people, however, develop secondary raynaud’s, where the condition is caused by an underlying illness or another cause. This may be due auto-immune disorders. These are illnesses where one’s own immune system attacks their own tissues, leading to diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis and thyroid disease. It may also be due artherosclerosis, which is narrowing of the arteries due to buildup of plaque on the blood vessel walls. It can also develop as a side effect to some medications or smoking or as a result of hand injuries or due to long standing repetitive use of the hands such as using hand tools, playing piano, typing etc.

Rarely, secondary Raynaud’s can cause severe restriction of blood flow, leading to darkening of the skin over the affected area, ulcer and scar formation and even tissue death

To manage the symptoms, continue to wear socks and consider wearing gloves. You can pour warm (and not hot) water over the affected area or can take a hot drink or meal to warm up. It may take around 15 minutes to recover after you warm yourself. Other lifestyle measures that can help reduce the occurrence include regular exercise, stress management, limiting caffeine intake and stopping smoking, if you do.

When the symptoms are severe, there are some medications that can be prescribed to relax the blood vessel walls such as nifedipine. Where there is an underlying cause, then it needs to be addressed.





Dear doctor,

I get blisters on fingers every time I wash clothes, whether I use powder soap or liquid detergent. This is usually worse when I am washing clothes with rough material like jeans, or when I scrub clothes hard. What can I do since I can’t afford a washing machine?

Lucy





Dear Lucy,

Blisters are small fluid-filled swellings on the surface of the skin containing clear fluid or blood. They occur as a result of skin damage from heat, extreme cold, chemicals or friction. Their purpose is to protect inner layers of the skin and the underlying tissues from additional damage. Blisters can be painful, and sometimes they rupture, releasing the fluid within. They can also get infected and fill up with pus.

For you, it seems your skin is easily damaged by the exposure to the chemicals in the detergents and the friction of rubbing clothes, causing development of blisters. The only way to prevent blister formation is to avoid exposure to the irritants. You can use gloves while washing clothes. You can also opt for the rubbing method to remove stains from clothes, instead of scrubbing, or using a soft brush. You can also have someone else wash the clothes. You can also try using liquid detergent or bar soap only.

To manage the blisters, apply cold packs to relieve pain and use a soft non-adhesive dressing to cover the blister to protect it and prevent infection. The dressing should be removed at night and changed daily. Do not rupture the blisters, and if it ruptures, allow all the fluid to drain before covering it, and do not peel off the skin. The blisters usually heal within a week, and if infected, then treatment is needed.

Hi doc,

I’m a 23-year-old female, and I have a lot of hair on my hands, legs and chin. My mum also has the same issue. For me, this is really disturbing, and I want to know how I can deal with it.

Dear Lady,

When there is hair growth in areas where there is usually no hair, or the hair growth is excessive in areas that usually have minimal hair, this is called hirsutism. In females, this also includes growth of hair in areas that are more typical for men such as face, chin, chest, abdomen and back. The hair is usually dark, thick and coarse. Hirsutism affects five to 10 per cent of women. Most of the times the cause is not known. For some, the hirsutism is genetic, or it may be due to hormonal disorders with excessive androgen production, for example polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), or other disorders of the ovaries or the adrenal glands. The hirsutism may also be a side effect of medications like some steroids, phenytoin (used for epilepsy), minoxidil (used for hypertension) and cyclosporine (suppresses the immune system). Some women develop hirsutism after menopause.

Where there is an identifiable underlying cause, treating it may reduce the hirsutism though the hair growth may still continue.

You can use temporary hair removal techniques such as shaving, waxing or using depilatory creams. Eflornithine hydrochloride cream (such as Vaniqa) can be applied to slow down the hair growth though it does not stop it. A skin specialist (dermatologist) can apply permanent removal techniques such as laser/photoepilation and electrolysis.

Send your questions to [email protected]