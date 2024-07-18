Clinical trial of antimalarials for women in early pregnancy begins

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) has announced commencement of a clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of antimalarial drugs meant for women in their first trimester of pregnancy

Kemri is part of a global consortium of scientific and social research experts in malaria from Africa and Europe that has Started Phase three clinical trials to test the efficacy and safety of antimalarials in women during the first trimester of pregnancy.

The Safety of Antimalarials in the FIrst TRimEster (SAFIRE) consortium, led by the University of Sciences, Techniques and Technologies of Bamako and Kemri, aims to fill the evidence gap on the use of antimalarials in early pregnancy. Enrolment of women in the trial will begin next year.

“We are thrilled to begin this first-of-its-kind trial. Pregnant women are typically excluded from clinical trials for fear of causing harm to the mother and the baby she is carrying. Determining which antimalarial medicines are efficacious and well tolerated in the first trimester will benefit all women of childbearing age, including those who may be unaware that they are pregnant, by enabling them to take these medicines without risk of causing harm to themselves or their unborn babies," said Dr Hellen Barsosio, scientific co-leader of the project and maternal and newborn health researcher at Kemri.

The Sh839.4 million (€5 million) project offers hope to pregnant women at risk of complications from malaria in the first trimester.

This innovative approach challenges the norm of excluding pregnant women from clinical trials and addresses a critical gap by focusing on a neglected group, women in their first trimester, marking a significant step towards achieving equity in malaria treatment choices.

The phase 3b clinical trial is jointly sponsored by the Medicines for Malaria Venture and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, which will provide scientific and technical support.

The data generated by SAFIRE, starting in Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali, will help inform the design of future trials for other infectious diseases, particularly those affecting pregnant women in low- and middle-income countries.

Malaria in pregnancy poses serious risks, leading to maternal anaemia, severe illness and even death, and increasing the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight in the foetus. Despite these risks, women in their first trimester of pregnancy have few treatment options for malaria and none for prevention.

Artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are the first-line treatment for malaria recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, only one ACT, artemether-lumefantrine (AL), is recommended for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Currently, about 25 million pregnant women are at risk of malaria , and according to WHO, malaria is responsible for more than 10,000 maternal and 200,000 neonatal deaths each year in Kenya.

More than 70 per cent of the Kenyan population is at constant risk of malaria, which in 2023 accounted for at least 15 per cent of outpatient hospital visits nationally and 58 per cent in eight counties.

Last week, the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards announced that 22 counties are currently receiving 15.3 million bed nets to fight malaria through an initiative that is supported by the US President’s Malaria Initiative. Over the past 12 months, Kenya recorded a total of 5,447,220 malaria cases, with Busia County leading with 231,307 cases.