Clinical officers issue 21-day strike notice in push for better terms

Clinical officers have issued a 21-day strike notice unless the national government and 47 counties resume negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) is demanding that promotions for its members be fast-tracked and that clinical officers be included in primary network committees.

Also, the team wants the renewal of contracts for some 9,000 healthcare workers who were absorbed to implement Universal Health Coverage (UHC) before the programme slowed down, awaiting the setting up of structures and release of funds.

The union’s National Chairperson, Peterson Wachira, blamed the Health Ministry for delaying the process since July 2023, when they promised to resume negotiations in order to avert a strike.

The Ministry, said Mr Wachira, has also ignored directions by the Employment and Labour Relations Court to resume negotiations and reach a consensus by December 5.

This, he said, has caused “frustration” among the union’s members, “adversely impacts the motivation and productivity of healthcare workers”, and “compromises the quality of service delivery.”

“On July 13, 2023, the Ministry of Health committed to facilitate the resumption of CBA negotiations within 14 days of the commitment where the Union also undertook to suspend the stroke for 90 days. The Ministry is yet to convene a negotiation meeting more than four months later. The agreed time has elapsed on October 13, 2023,” said Mr Wachira.

“It is obvious that the delay in concluding CBA negotiations appears intentional and designed to obstruct the process.”

Failed to prioritise

He also complained that the Ministry of Health, together with all 47 county governments, has failed to prioritise an agreement they made on October 18, in which they promised to expedite promotions and re-designations of health workers within three months.

This, said Mr Wachira, has demoralised the workforce, leading some of them to depression.

“Delayed promotions and resignations are among the biggest demoralisers among the health workforce under the Ministry of Health and 47 county governments. Some officers have stagnated in one job group for more than 20 years, with some retiring having only moved one job group since employment,” he said.

“It is ironic that though there are clear and explicit policies on promotion and re-designations, employers deliberately impose obstacles to hinder upward mobility in public service,” added Mr Wachira.

Mr Wachira also lamented that while “clinical officers provide most of the preventive and curative services in primary healthcare”, a circular from the Ministry of Health excluded them from primary care network committees, which work to “facilitate delivery and access of primary healthcare services to the community.”

The union is demanding that within the next 21 days, the MOH and all county governments expedite promotions for all qualified clinical officers. They must also award several promotions that have stagnated for a number of years.

They have also demanded that MoH and the Council of Governors resume CBA negotiations and recall and revise the circular about primary care network committees to include clinical officers within the same period.