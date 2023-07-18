Cherangany water tower on verge of extinction as invaders take charge

Decades ago, the Cherangany water tower sprawling across Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties was a thick canopy of indigenous trees, with multiple rivers flowing underneath and thriving flora and fauna.

Years later, however, unabated destruction, encroachment and settlement in the water tower are threatening its existence.

The water tower covering 270, 276 hectares (97, 397 hectares of gazetted forest and 172, 879 hectares as a buffer zone) is now on the verge of extinction; thanks to unrestrained human activities.

This comes even as conservationists warn about the possibility of the water tower being extinct in the next two decades if urgent measures to stop its destruction are not taken.

Invaders did massive crop farming in the forest before they were ejected in 2014. But they have now returned to the water tower, constructing houses and grazing their animals, estimated to be over 200, 000, for commercial gain.

With the heavy browsing and grazing by the livestock, the forest continues to recede in size as the animals mow any vegetation they come across; leaving it bare. Already, streams are no longer flowing, rather trickling. Illegal loggers are also in the forest decimating red cedar, rosewood and podo among other tree species.

Cherangany Hills conservation ambassador Gilbert Chebet said the forest is vanishing at an alarming rate, a scenario that has been exacerbated by complicit state agencies in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations regarding environmental conservation.

“In the past two decades, I have haplessly watched the savage degradation unfold before my eyes. I know some of the cartels that wantonly fell the trees in the ecosystem but were left scot-free. They are still illegally harvesting the trees,” he stated.

Gilbert Chebet, an environmental activist, shows trees felled at Kabyego Forest within the larger Embobut Forest in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The new phenomenon where thousands of livestock are left to roam the forest is another threat its existence. What is astounding is the fact that some elite members of the society are among those who have ferried hundreds of livestock to graze in the forest. The forest is now dotted with cattle bomas.”

He said the worst hit area is Embobut Forest Block, where thousands of invaders are living .

“During the day sheep and cattle are roaming the forest and at night they are kept in the bomas. The cycle continues daily as more cattle come in. Invaders have also built houses deep inside the forest,” he said.

Records from Kenya Forest Service (KFS) show that due to human activities in Embobut Forest, by 2013 illegal human activities had cleared over 18, 000 hectares of the total 21, 000 hectares’ ecosystem.

And the destruction is widespread across the water catchment area, with the Kenya Water Towers Agency (KWTA) 2020 status brief between 1990-2016 indicating there was an overall loss of 10,352 ha (15 per cent) of forest cover, while in the buffer zone, 15,798 ha (66 per cent) was lost to cropland and grassland because of high demand for agricultural land driven by the growing human population. KWTA acknowledges the key threat to Cherangany water tower is encroachment due to population pressure, leading to loss of forest cover.

Other threats singled out by KWTA are uncontrolled exploitation of endangered indigenous trees such as Cedar and Podo, low level of conservation awareness among communities living adjacent as well as limited resources and personnel in institutions mandated to manage the ecosystem.

The level of degradation in Cherangany indicates 71, 991 ha (26 per cent) is under high-risk level while 173,384 ha (64 per cent ) and 24,878 ha (9 per cent) of the water tower are categorised as medium and low degradation risk respectively.

The tower consists of 12 protected forest blocks — Kapolet Block in Trans-Nzoia County, Kapkanyar and Lelan blocks in West Pokot County,and Cheboyit, Chemurkoi, Embobut, Kaisungor, Kerer, Kipkunur, Kiptaber, Sogoio and Toropket in Elgoyo Marakwet.

A man carries poles he harvested at Kabyego Forest. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

It hosts critical headwaters for Nzoia, Turkwel (also known as Suam) and Kerio rivers. These rivers are important as Nzoia drains to the transboundary Lake Victoria, which is the source of the River Nile, while Turkwel and Kerio drain into Lake Turkana.

When Healthy Nation visited Kewabus glade within the Embobut block, thousands of animals were roaming the forest. Already, the invaders have fenced the forest. Most of them have built houses and are carrying out farming activities.

“It is not only Kewabus that is experiencing invasion but the entire block. The invaders have doubled and we estimate there are over 40, 000 people now farming and rearing livestock inside the forest. In less than 20 years to come, the entire block will have vanished,” said Mr Chebet.

M

He revealed that the invaders comprise forest squatters and other communities neighbouring the forest.

“About 6, 500 hectares have been massively degraded due to overstocking. In areas where commercial rearing of livestock (boarding in the forest) is widespread, there is no regeneration. The Kabagasi glade, which had been earmarked for regeneration, has remained vast grassland,” he said.

In a letter dated September 3, 2020, the Sengwer community through their chairman Paul Kitum successfully stopped the implementation of the Sh3.7 donor project meant for rehabilitating the degraded Cherangany Hills water tower.

The community had accused the government of not consulting them, alleging that the funds would be used to evict them from the forest, which was they termed their ancestral land.

“Conservation agencies design their project in boardrooms, towns and cities without the involvement of the Sengwer community at the inception of the project. This is despite the Sengwer people being the major stakeholders in the conservation of the ecosystem. That cannot be wished away,” they protested in the letter targeting the Italian Government (donor), Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Natural Resource and the National Environment Trust Fund among other state agencies.

“The Sengwer community has been suffering immense forceful evictions, serious human right violations that have led to the loss of lives, torture, arrests and disruption of social as well as economic status as a result of conservation projects in Cherangany hills.” Mr Kiptum regretted that the community is usually involved towards the tail end of the implementation of the project, which negates free, prior and informed consent.

Consequently, Mr Kitum demanded the recognition of the Land Tenure Rights of Sengwer in Cherangany Hills to own, live, manage and use sustainably the three glades of Kapkok, Kaptirbai and Koropkwen in Embobut Forest under conservation conditions.

Elgeyo Marakwet Environment Executive Jason Lagat said the county administration was aware of the invasion of the water tower and that something was being done about it. “The invasion is destroying the water tower and since Embobut is a critical watershed in the country, we have elaborate plans to rehabilitate it. The Sengwer initially complained of being excluded in the conservation process and at the moment we have included them,” said Mr Lagat.

“At the ward level, we have committees that include members of the Sengwer community to ensure we stem out any acrimony going forward. We already have donors who will aid in rehabilitating the ecosystem but at the onset, we want to ensure we give a human face to the processes.”

North Rift KFS head of conservancy Anthony Musyoka admitted that the water tower had been invaded by the Sengwer and clans within the Marakwet community. “This invasion was due to the misinterpretation of a Court of Appeal ruling in 2020 that decreed the status quo to be maintained. As the government, we won the case but invaders thought otherwise; resulting in the current state of the forest,” he said.