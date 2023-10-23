Cervical dystonia: Painful pulling and twisting of head, neck

“Imagine your head constantly swaying from one side to the other and the only way you can afford to sleep is by taking sleeping pills. Tiresome, right? Rahma Noor has spent the last three years living this life.

The 35-year-old has cervical dystonia, a condition that impairs her movement and causes the neck muscles to contract involuntarily. This leads to unpredictable and even painful muscle spasms. During this interview, Rahma, a mother of two, is lying on a couch with her neck supported by a pillow.

“I get weak and exhausted sitting, please let me lie down. When you have cervical dystonia, your body adopts abnormal postures to try to rebalance your head,” she explains.

Rahma hasn't always been this way. At the age of 17, she left Somalia for Kenya to live with her aunt. She later got married and had a happy marriage until 2012, when she lost her husband to diabetes. “In 2008, I was traveling from Eldoret to Kitale with my firstborn daughter. At the time I was seven months pregnant. When I alighted from the matatu, I slipped, but I stood up and continued with the journey,” she recalls.

Two days later, she started to experience severe discomfort in her right leg. This was the beginning of a protracted undiagnosed journey whose many trips to hospitals resulted in medication to manage the pain.

She lost the ability to move her neck in August 2020.

“As I went about my tasks, I suddenly had a tingling feeling in my neck, which caused the muscles in my trunk to twitch. My head appeared to sag downward and to the side as if I were unable to properly support it. I initially believed it to be a musculoskeletal issue,” she explains.

The first hospital she visited revealed no abnormalities. It was during a visit to another hospital where she received a diagnosis of cervical dystonia. “I felt saddened, afraid and uncertain. Dystonia was a term I was unfamiliar with. When they detailed the diagnosis to me, it did not make sense because no one with a simple muscle strain holds their neck in such an odd angle and experiences such excruciating pain. I was angry and in denial and sought yet another doctor’s opinion,” she says.

Rahma says she spent about Sh1 million moving from one hospital to hospital in search of answers. She also had to close her small café and grocery store. She notes that she is unable to pay for her medical treatment due to her current financial situation.

Cervical dystonia is a rare and incurable disease that affects one in one million people globally, according to Dr Florentius Koech, a neurosurgeon and senior lecturer in the School of Medicine at Moi University. “The illness is less common in Kenya as there are no published statistics. In the past 15 years, I have only seen about 12 patients with cervical dystonia,” he says.

Cervical dystonia has no known causes but head, neck infections and trauma may act as triggers. It is one of the most typical types of adult-onset dystonia and may also be accompanied by tremors. “Some individuals report experiencing both aberrant head postures and head jerks. A common symptom is neck pain that sometimes spreads to the shoulders,” he says and adds that the condition might also lead to persistent headaches. Dr Koech says it affects women more than men.