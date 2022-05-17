Cases of measles spike as Covid disrupts vaccines

Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

According to Benido Impouma, director for communicable and non-communicable diseases in the WHO’s regional office for Africa, the pandemic has put a huge strain on health systems, impairing routine immunisation services in many African countries. This has forced the suspension of vaccination drives.



The WHO expressed concern about a worldwide spike in measles cases — the continent recorded a 400 per cent increase in measles to more than 17,000 cases between January and March, compared to last year.

Further, 24 countries confirmed polio outbreaks last year, four times more than in 2020. Last year, 13 countries reported new outbreaks of yellow fever, rising from nine in 2020 and three in 2019, according to WHO figures.

Impouma added that WHO and its partners are working to support African countries to improve immunisation coverage and protection for children.



More than 30 African countries implemented at least one routine catch-up immunisation campaign in the second half of last year.

"And this year, countries are showing progress, with measles and yellow fever campaigns starting again. Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan have reinstated measles campaigns, which is good news," he said.

Kenya also launched the measles vaccination drive mid last year According to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, the two years of disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic have had "major effects on the provision of routine health services, with immunisation being seriously affected "in many countries.