Broken cancer machine leaves patients in agony





Kakamega County is grappling with the repair of a cancer machine that was donated by the national government to improve treatment and care for cancer patients in Western region.

The repair of the equipment at Kakamega County Referral Hospital machine is costing the county heavily at a time devolved units are struggling to sustain operations due to delayed disbursement of funds by the National Treasury.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula said repairing the machine costs the county Sh300,000 every time it breaks down, triggering a crisis in the provision of services.

According to Mr Savula, the specialist who repairs the equipment comes from Nairobi and thus it takes longer before the machine is fixed.

“Sometimes it breaks down when we don’t have money. The financial crunch in the counties forces us to run to loaning institutions to beg for an overdraft facility to maintain the machine,” said Mr Savula.

A report by the National Cancer Institute of Kenya has highlighted Kenya among countries falling short of the demand for cancer treatment due to shortage of equipment and cancer care professionals including oncologists and oncology nurses. The World Health Organization’s recommended ratio of clinical oncologist to cancer patients is 1:1,000, while in Kenya the ratio is 1:6,833.

This is from a report on the Current Status of Radiotherapy Services in Kenya conducted by Authors and Scientific Research Publishing Inc.2023.

Mr Savula said Kakamega has been investing in cancer care to ensure patients have access to quality treatment without having to travel to more distant hospitals.

Besides the equipment donated by the national government, the county bought a Sh8 million histology machine in September 2020 for diagnosing cancer. It has a capacity of testing 50 – 100 samples in a day.

“We also have a cobas integra 400 plus machine that tests 100 samples of different diseases. It can test the functioning of the kidneys, liver, mineral and liquid level in the body. It also has the capacity to test samples for narcotic drugs and do therapeutic drug monitoring tests for patients on medication,” he said.

Initially, there were only three national comprehensive cancer centers in the country including Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital.

“Kenya needs to invest more in cancer by expanding local training programmes for oncology, and increasing the number of oncologists and radiotherapy machines to realise positive developments in cancer care,” he added.

The deputy governor decried the rising number of cancer cases in the county and called for concerted efforts to fight the disease.