Breathing dirty air cuts lifespans by nearly three years, study shows

A recent study shows that air pollution continues to be a major threat to life expectancy around the world, reducing it by an average of almost two years.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) 2024 report found that the impact of air pollution on life expectancy exceeds that of smoking, heavy drinking, HIV/AIDS and malnutrition.

However, the burden of pollution is not evenly distributed, with people in the most polluted areas losing an average of 2.7 years of life expectancy because they breathe six times more polluted air than those in the cleanest regions.

The study also shows that Although many countries have set national air quality standards, enforcement and compliance remain major challenges.

The report shows that 94 countries have set particulate matter (PM) 2.5 standards, but 37 are not meeting the guidelines and 158 countries have no standards at all.

Meeting these standards could potentially add 1.2 years to life expectancy. In Central and West Africa, levels of particulate pollution remain high, reducing life expectancy by an average of 1.7 years.

Air pollution also reduces life expectancy in the Middle East and North Africa region, where Qatar and Iraq have high levels of PM2.5 pollution.

In Nairobi, more than 70 per cent of the city’s 5.3 million people live in informal settlements. Analysts say these areas have the worst air quality, with women and children most affected by the polluted air. The main sources of air pollution in Nairobi are vehicles, open burning of waste and industrial emissions.

It’s estimated that motor vehicles contribute 40 percent of Nairobi’s fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, while illegal dumping and open burning of waste contribute 25 percent.

The pollution is 4.2 times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended annual average concentration. As a result, 19,000 deaths reported annually in Kenya are linked to poor air quality.