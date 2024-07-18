Brain injury: Scientists recommend close monitoring of retired sports players

Scientists have urged health care providers to closely monitor retired players of contact sports such as rugby, especially those with a history of concussion.

A concussion is a type of brain injury that occurs when the head experiences a blow or is violently shaken. This injury can happen from a mild impact to the head, with or without loss of consciousness, and may lead to temporary cognitive symptoms.

The scientists say the long-term effects of concussion in rugby players, footballers, boxers and retired military personnel are of great concern because of their association with neurodegenerative disease.

The call for action follows a recent study which found that retired rugby players who have suffered multiple concussions have higher levels of certain proteins in their blood, which may make them more susceptible to developing diseases such as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The findings, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, showed increased levels of certain proteins, including serum t-tau and tau-p181, which have been linked to the development of Alzheimer's disease and MND, compared to a healthy control group.

The researchers, led by scientists at Durham University, also found that concussed rugby players had lower levels of a retinoid transport protein called RBP-4, which is crucial for brain development and function. They suggested that this could provide a basis for the development of retinoid-based drugs.

This research builds on previous studies that have shown a significant link between the number of musculoskeletal problems and reduced mental health status in retirement, and the number of concussions during players' careers.

The study involved analysing the blood samples of 56 male professional athletes seven years after retirement. These included 30 retired rugby players who had suffered more than five concussions during their playing careers. They were compared with 26 retired rugby players without concussion and retired athletes from non-contact sports.

The former male rugby players in the study had a significant history of concussion during their playing careers. Their blood samples contained more indicators of neural damage, known as serum exosomes, than a control group of fellow athletes who had not suffered head trauma.

The researchers analysed biomarkers including total tau (t-tau), three forms of phosphorylated tau (p-tau), serum amyloid alpha (SAA), beta-amyloid (Aβ42), retinol-binding protein 4 (RBP-4), retinol and neurofilament light (Nf-L), and exosome size.

These biomarkers in the blood of athletes can indicate disease or predict possible future disease, particularly in those who have suffered multiple head traumas. By testing and monitoring athletes' blood for these specific proteins, it may be possible to detect and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases early and provide timely intervention.