Both flu and Covid cause long-term health effects

Patients hospitalised with seasonal influenza also suffer long-term, negative health effects, especially involving their lungs and airways similar to Covid-19, research has shown.

New research comparing the viruses that cause the flu and Covid-19 shows that in the 18 months after infection, patients hospitalised for either Covid or seasonal influenza faced an increased risk of death, hospital readmission and other health problems in many organ systems.

Further, the time of highest risk was 30 days or later after the initial infection.



“The study illustrates the high toll of death and loss of health following hospitalisation with either Covid-19 or seasonal influenza. It’s critical to note that the health risks were higher after the first 30 days of infection. Many people think they’re over Covid-19 or the flu after being discharged from the hospital,” said senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University.

However, the overall risk and occurrence of death, hospital admissions and loss of health in many organ systems were substantially higher among Covid-19 patients than among those who have had seasonal influenza.

“The one notable exception is that the flu poses higher risks to the pulmonary system than Covid, indicating that flu is truly more of a respiratory virus,” said Ziyad.

By comparison, Covid is more aggressive and indiscriminate in that it can attack the pulmonary system, but it can also strike any organ system and is more likely to cause fatal or severe conditions involving the heart, brain, kidneys and other organs.”

The researchers analysed and evaluated medical records of 81,280 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 at some point from March 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022, as well as 10,985 patients hospitalised for seasonal influenza at some point from October 1, 2015, through February 28, 2019, in a database maintained by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the nation’s largest integrated healthcare delivery system.

The findings indicated that during the overall 18-month study period, patients who had Covid faced a 50 per cent higher risk of death than those with seasonal influenza. This corresponded to about eight more deaths per 100 persons in the Covid group than among those with the flu.

In both Covid and the flu, more than half of deaths and disability occurred in the months after infection as opposed to the first 30 days

The findings published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal highlighted the continued need to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for these two viruses as a way to alleviate the overall burden of health loss in populations.

“For both Covid and seasonal influenza, vaccinations can help prevent severe disease and reduce the risk of hospitalisations and death. Optimising vaccination uptake must remain a priority for governments and health systems everywhere. This is especially important for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people who are immunocompromised.”

The study that combed through past studies 18 months post-infection included a comparative evaluation of risks of death, hospital admissions and 94 adverse health outcomes involving the body’s major organ systems.

“A review of past studies on Covid versus the flu compared the long-term health effects of a vast array of conditions. Five years ago, it wouldn’t have occurred to me to examine the possibility of a long flu.’ A major lesson we learned from SARS-CoV-2 is that an infection that initially was thought to only cause brief illness also can lead to chronic disease. This revelation motivated us to look at long-term outcomes of Covid-19 versus flu,” he said.