Borehole saves Turkana village from the vagaries of ongoing

A few months ago, Ms Felisters Lobuin and her family would have been forced to leave their homes in search of water and pasture for livestock. They would either have migrated to Songot village or temporarily settled on the slopes of Mogilla hills, where armed militia from the neighbouring Toposa community of South Sudan strike at will.

But despite the drought across the country, Ms Lobuin, a resident of Nakodapus village in Nanaam Ward, Turkana West sub-county, has access to water not just for her livestock and domestic use, but enough to engage in small-scale farming activities.

As she chases birds from her maturing sorghum crop, she recalls that the village was always among those hardest hit by droughts.

But this changed after the village’s Community Project Management Committee, created with support from the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (KDRDIP), and which she is a member, settled on a borehole as its priority during a public baraza.

“We didn’t have water in our village. We would spend a whole day trying to get water from dry riverbeds. At night, wild animals and dogs would quench from the same water source, exposing us to health risks,” Ms Lobuin narrates.

KDRDIP, a national government initiative supported by the World Bank to improve the lives of refugee-hosting communities, has directly promoted permanent settlement in the village as residents now have water for livestock and a kiosk for domestic use water.

Mr Sammy Ikeny, a village administrator, said the borehole serves the 1,250 households in Nakodapus and pastoralists from nine other villages who would otherwise have migrated with their livestock.

“We need more support from KDRDIP to drill boreholes for other villages because over reliance on this one could easily result in frequent breakdowns, reversing the current gains. An additional borehole should be drilled to encourage more villagers to diversify into crop farming as a long lasting solution to food scarcity,” Mr Ikeny said.

KDRDIP team leader Wilfred Omari said 41 boreholes have been drilled in Turkana West and are currently operational.

Mr Omari noted that by April 2023, Sh3.2 billion will have been spent in Turkana, Sh4 billion in Garissa and Sh2 billion in Wajir to improve access to social services, expand economic opportunities, and enhance environmental management for host and displaced households.

