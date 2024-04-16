Bluetti donates solar lighting products to three schools in Lamu

Bluetti, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has launched its Lighting An African Family (LAAF) project in Kenya.

The company donated 200 solar power kits to three schools in Lamu Island on Tuesday.

The schools are Manda Manewi Secondary School, Manda Airport Primary School and Manda Airport Secondary School.

The initiative aims to bring clean energy to rural African societies, addressing energy challenges in impoverished communities by improving educational opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Allen Yan, Sales Manager of Bluettii Kenya, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting needy African communities.

"The goal of the LAAF project is to provide African families with access to clean energy. By donating these lighting products to Manda schools, we hope to improve the learning environment and provide students in underserved areas with resources and opportunities that will help them build a better future," said Mr Allen.

Manda Secondary School Principal Mr James Kimemia thanked the company for its support and highlighted the transformational impact the donation would have on the school.

"The solar lighting products will provide students with stable light to study at night and help them complete their assignments. We are grateful to Bluetti for their commitment to improving education in our community," said Mr Kimemia.

The community leader, Chief Yussuf, said that the lack of a stable power supply had hindered various aspects of life in the community.

"This donation will enable our children to study effectively and pursue educational opportunities that were previously hindered by power shortages. Families will now have access to reliable lighting in their homes, which will improve safety and support other basic electricity needs of the community, especially at night," said Mr Yussuf.

The solar kits include battery packs, solar panels and lights that will enable learning without the constraints of unreliable electricity.

Located on Lamu Island, the three schools face challenges such as lack of clean water, bad roads and unreliable power supply.