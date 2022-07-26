Artificial human heart on the way

Unlike other organs the heart cannot repair itself from injury.

This is why bioengineers have been working round the clock to deliver the world her first artificial heart fit for a human.

Last week, the specialists from the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in the US came up with the first biohybrid model of human ventricles with helically aligned beating cardiac cells showing that muscle alignment does in fact dramatically increase how much blood the ventricle can pump with each contraction.

They observed that tissue engineering, including the wholesale fabrication of an entire human heart for transplant, is vital for the future of cardiac medicine, which is why to build a human heart from scratch, researchers need to replicate the unique structures comprising the heart. This includes recreating helical geometries that create a twisting motion as the heart beats. For a long time, creating hearts with different geometries and alignments has been a daunting task.

According to the bioengineers’ findings published in Science, a global peer reviewed scientific journal, their advancement was made possible using a new method of additive textile manufacturing known as Focused Rotary Jet Spinning (FRJS), which enabled the high-throughput fabrication of helically aligned fibres with diameters ranging from several micrometres to hundreds of nanometres.

This new development allows for the formation of controlled tissue engineered structures as FRJS fibres direct cell alignment.