Are you a poor dancer? Blame it on your genes, not feet

If you have two left feet that tend to embarrass you on the dance floor, then you have your rhythmically-challenged ancestors to blame, a new study has found.

Scientists have established that human genetic variants can explain a person’s ability to keep a beat as well as have good rhythm.

The ability to move rhythmically in time with the beat is linked to 69 distinct genetic variations, according to new research carried out at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

The research published in the journal of Nature Human Behaviour indicates that a large number of these genes are manifested in the brain. These connections, as shown by the findings, insinuate that rhythm is biologically related to brain development.

To get their findings, the researchers deployed data from 23andMe, a research company that studies human genetics, to analyse genomes of 606,825 participants who included musicians.

The individuals were required to answer about their aptitude to move in synch with a beat by filling in a “self-report” in order to identify regular genes linked to beat sychronisation.

The experts further examined the indicators of beat synchronisation from the probe to find out if it would distinguish non-musicians from musicians so as to corroborate the findings.

Lastly, they probed any genetic linkage between other characteristics and beat synchronisation. The findings illustrated that “heritability” of the genes that determine rhythm is between 13 per cent and 16 per cent, which is the same as computations for other complex characteristics. Majority of rhythm-determining genes were found in musician participants; implying that they play a vital role in musicality. “Heritability refers to “a measure of how well gene variances in people account for variances in their traits that are not explained random chance or by the environment,” explained the scholars. They established that rhythm is also linked to genes conveyed in the central nervous system, further reinforcing the study on genes conveyed in tissues of the brain.

Genetic connections were identified in chronotype, which refers to an individual’s natural inclination to the times of day when they prefer to sleep, when they are most alert or energetic. Processing speed, motor function and breathing function are among traits found to have genetic correlations, insinuating that they share genetic architecture with beat synchronisation.