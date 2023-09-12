Amref partners with county to fight NTDs amid surging cases

A health organisation has raised the red flag over rising cases of Neglected Tropical Diseases in the country, saying at least 25 million people — nearly half of the total population — are affected.

Amref Country Director Meshak Ndirangu said a recent survey shows that the infection rate of intestinal worms is eight per cent in every 100 people.

Other than the worms, bilharzia is also on the list of NTDs affecting large masses.

Dr Ndirangu said the statistics are alarming and emphasised the need for immediate action.

Speaking in Vihiga County during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local administration, the official said Amref has intensified interventions to interrupt transmission rate and reduce it to zero by 2030.

He regretted that little focus has been put on fighting NTDs. “Much emphasis has been put towards fighting malaria and tuberculosis that are also prevalent within the tropics,” said Dr Ndirangu.

He noted that implementation of primary healthcare is the key strategy in breaking transmission rate as it focuses more on prevention. He cited the hiring of community health workers who are put on monthly payment of stipends.

“The workers move from village to village distributing drugs.

"We are seeking partnerships with county governments towards eradication of intestinal worms and bilharzia. The best approach is by achieving primary healthcare."

The MoU signed between Amref Health Africa, Kenya and Vihiga County government lists areas of cooperation such as Universal Health Coverage and enhanced access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services.

This, the MoU says, will ensure sustained control and elimination of all forms of NTDs as well as enhanced surveillance efforts post-elimination.

Under the agreement, Vihiga County government has been tasked with coordinating, planning, recruitment and development of WASH and health care workers.

The devolved unit will coordinate the planning and conduct of related initiatives such as mass drug administration, surveillance, surveys and monitoring.

Speaking after witnessing the signing of the MoU, Governor Wilber Ottichilo said his administration has laid much focus on primary healthcare.

He said the MoU will help break up transmission of bilharzia and intestinal worms that are prevalent among children.

"Together, we have initiated the deworming programme in schools and it is ongoing even in the villages. This MoU will boost implementation of the exercise," said Governor Ottichilo.