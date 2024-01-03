Air quality sensors installed in Homa Bay to track pollution

It is now possible to monitor air quality in Homa Bay County and detect the concentration of pollutants in the air. This is after the county government got support to install air quality monitors in frequently visited places, which are prone to disease outbreaks.

The monitors provide real time data on the quality of air that people breathe before experts can analyse it and give advice accordingly.

Installation of the machines is a partnership between Homa Bay County government, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa Center, the United Nations Environment Programme and Athletics Kenya. Four monitors have already been installed in Homa Bay town — at the bus park, at the referral hospital, governor’s office and at Raila Odinga stadium – and there are plans to add two more.

The sensors enable residents to know whether they are exposed to harmful gases.

SEI Africa Director Philip Osano said deployment of the sensors is part of wider efforts to promote actions that ensure residents breathe cleaner air that enhances their health and wellbeing.

Dr Osano said air quality monitoring is focused on sports facilities and stadiums, health centres and hospitals and schools to enable stakeholders to take the necessary corrective action to address air pollution. At the stadium, which can accommodate more than 5,000 people, the sensor was installed on December 21, 2023.

Dr Osano said the other sensors have been working for 76 days and the one at the stadium was able to detect poor quality air for two days .

“They monitor the presence of particles in the air. The particles could be from dust and exhaust fumes from vehicles,” he said.

Some of the particles can affect the respiratory system. Dr Osano said the machines provide instantaneous data that can be monitored on a website from anywhere in the world. “As long as there is power and internet, it will work. I am asking the county government to ensure electricity and data is available,” he said.

He said air pollution contributes heavily to the health burden that negatively impacts the economies of African countries.

“In 2019, almost 400,000 premature deaths in Africa were attributed to outdoor air pollution,” he said.

Mr Clifford Omondi, a climatologist and member of the Environment Institute of Kenya, said installation of air quality monitors is a significant step towards environmental sustainability and fighting climate change.

He said one of the reasons air quality is being monitored is to ensure air quality is improved.

"The monitoring helps to identify areas with poor air quality and possible polluters. Control measures can then be introduced to improve the quality.”