Agency targets to collect thousands of blood units

The Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority targets to collect at least 200,000 units of blood by December in order to surpass the target of 500,000 units.

The authority, which has been mandated with the safety, biosafety and wellbeing of donors and recipients in medical services relating to human derived medical products like blood, blood plasma, heart and kidney, has so far collected 346,000 units this year.

In January, the Ministry of Health embarked on mapping accident hotspots to improve services of the authority.

This is after it emerged that more than 30 per cent of mortalities in the country that result from road accidents are due to bleeding and blood-related complications.

The agency has been undergoing reforms in the recent past and a change in blood collection strategy has been arrived at to ensure the availability of blood when and where it is needed.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), young Kenyans in school are the main blood donors and are non-remunerated.

“Young people form a large sector of the population in many societies and are generally full of idealism, enthusiasm and creativity,” WHO said.

The closure of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic meant that pupils and students could not be relied upon to donate blood in 2020. Last year, there were also severe restrictions that did not allow donations in schools.

WHO guidelines state that Kenya should be collecting a minimum of one per cent of the population (470,000 units) of blood a year.

Data by the UK-based Global Blood Fund indicates that African countries depend on learners for 60 to 70 per cent of their blood supply. The Global Fund has supported blood drives in Africa since 2008.

In 2020, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe inaugurated the National Advisory Committee to oversee the supply and utilisation of blood and blood products.