After the floods...

It’s a Sunday morning and Tereza Atieno and her husband Wycliffe Miller are standing on the banks of the Nairobi River, cradling their five-month-old twins. Five months ago, this scene would have unfolded inside what used to be their humble iron-sheet rental house.

A few metres away from where we are standing flows the river, now reduced to a sluggish, murky trickle—a far cry from the force that once flooded their home in Mathare’s informal settlement, a place they called home for nearly four years

The contrast between past and present is stark, as the couple stare at the sluggishly moving water, heavy with silt and pollution. A faint, stale smell lingered in the air, carried by the sluggish current, as if the water itself had grown weary of its journey.

Flies buzzed over the garbage-lined banks, adding to the stench. The last time they stood there, the river had overflowed, submerging their compound and leaving them homeless.

“The night we first experienced the heavy rainfall, my twin babies were just three days old. About three weeks later, a heavy downpour flooded the whole compound and water got inside our house. My husband helped our children and me to vacate the house to a neighbouring school for our safety and health,” Ms Tereza tells Climate Action.

Wycliffe Miller with his wife Tereza Atieno and their children Mellany and Miles stand at the site of their former home in Mathare, Nairobi which was destroyed by a flood in this photo taken on September 15, 2024 Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

That night, while the rain hammered on their tin roof, she had retired to bed, unaware of the looming disaster until her husband, who had been out watching an English Premier League match, rushed in shouting.

By the time they were being evacuated to a nearby school, their house had been reduced to a waterlogged shell, with most of their belongings destroyed or swept away. What was supposed to be a temporary shelter became their home for nearly two months.

They survived the ordeal, but the experience took a toll on the young family. She remembers battling hunger and poor sanitation at the shelter. "We only had one meal a day. It wasn’t enough for me as a lactating mother or my babies.

Without proper nutrition and clean water, my health deteriorated, and my children suffered from skin rashes. I had constant diarrhoea,” she says.

For two months, they shared cramped classrooms with other flood victims. When schools reopened, they were forced to leave, but to where? She asks rhetorically. A friend offered them temporary accommodation, but the emotional and financial scars remained.

“Our life by the river was never easy, but the flood took everything—our belongings, our security," says Wycliffe. "We saved nothing but our lives.”

In June, this year, scientists from World Weather Attribution said climate change contributed to the disastrous heavy downpours and warned that such would become more frequent if nothing was done.

The government promised financial assistance to help families build a new life away from the riparian land. “We didn’t receive it,” she says. Last month, the couple and their children moved to a new rental house, far from the river and on the third floor of a brick building. “Every day is a battle to survive,” she says.

In Busia County, far from Nairobi, 36-year-old Lilian Ajiambo shares a similar story of displacement and hardship. While pregnant during the floods that hit the region in 2023, Lilian fled her rural home with her children and husband, seeking refuge at a local school.

“Life at the camp was difficult because, in one classroom, we used to stay with six different families. Whenever I needed antenatal clinic services, I had to cross the lake using a boat to reach a health facility,” Ms Ajiambo tells Climate Action.

Before the flood, Lilian’s family lived off farming and selling fish, but the disaster washed away her livelihood. "When we returned home, our house had collapsed, and the farm was swamped. Now, I work on other people’s farms to survive," she laments.

Back in Nairobi’s Mathare settlement, Patrick Mwanzia, another flood victim, recounts how difficult it has been to rebuild his life. After receiving a government payout of Sh10,000, he managed to rent a house, but his troubles are far from over.

"I didn’t pay rent before the floods. Now, I pay Sh4,000 a month. I lost my bathroom and water business when the flood swept everything away, including my tank. I used to guard a nearby school at night, but the school is gone too,” he offers.

With scientific data suggesting that 200 million people could be displaced by climate change by 2030, the outlook is grim. According to Teresa Anderson, Climate Justice Lead at ActionAid, the current flow of climate financing is skewed.

"Too much money is fuelling climate destruction, while too little is invested in solutions. This deepens inequality and traps economies in a vicious cycle."

Dr Francis Oremo, senior programme manager at the Institute for Law and Environmental Governance, points to inadequate infrastructure as a major contributor to the crisis.

"We live in a country where scientific advice is ignored, and flood management plans are non-existent. The result? Chaotic evictions, displaced communities, and mismanaged funds."

According to Sunita Narain, Director-general at the Centre for Science and Environment, there is a need to echo the urgency for better flood management.

"Climate change is intensifying water and heat stress globally. We’re seeing more rain, but in fewer days, leading to both floods and droughts. Governments must adopt water harvesting and flood control strategies as urban populations grow."

For Tereza Atieno and other families, the trauma of displacement lingers, heightened by the constant threat of future floods. Professor Sean Holman, an expert in climate journalism, warns that survivors are often left vulnerable long after the floodwaters recede.

"Post-traumatic stress from such events can resurface at any moment, especially with looming flood warnings. The emotional toll on survivors is immense, yet governments that fail to help only deepen their suffering."