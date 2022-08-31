African health ministers in drive to curb toll of genetic disorder

African health ministers have launched a campaign to ramp up awareness, bolster prevention and care to curb the toll of sickle cell disease.

Africa accounts for more than 66 per cent of the 120 million people living with sickle cell disease in the world, with approximately 1,000 children born with the disease every day in the continent.

In Kenya, it is estimated that 6,000 children are born with Sickle Cell Disease every year but experts argue the figures might be higher because there is lack of an efficient system to capture the disease data when children are being born.

The gaps in tackling the disease across the continent, which include absence of new-born screening programmes and surveillance, as well as non-inclusion of data collection for sickle cell disease in most national population-wide surveys have negatively impacted the prioritisation and allocation of resources for the disease.

In Africa, 38 403 deaths from sickle cell disease were recorded in 2019, a 26 percent increase from 2000 with the burden of the disease steming from low investment in the efforts to combat the disease.

The campaign launched last week at a side-event on enhancing advocacy on sickle cell disease during the Seventy-second World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa—the region’s flagship health meeting, in Togo aims to shore up political will and engagement as well as financial resources for sickle cell disease prevention and control across the region.

It also seeks to raise public awareness of the disease in schools, communities, health institutions and the media and advocate stronger health systems to ensure quality and uninterrupted services and equitable access to medicines and innovative tools.

“Most African countries do not have the necessary resources to provide comprehensive care for people with sickle cell disease despite the availability of proven cost-effective interventions for prevention, early diagnosis and management of this condition,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Apart from burdening public health impact, sickle cell disease also poses numerous economic and social costs for those affected and their families and in most cases interferes with many aspects of patients’ lives.

“We must do more to improve access to treatment and care, including counselling and newborn screening by ensuring that programmes are decentralised and integrated with services being delivered to communities and at primary health care level,” said Dr Moeti.