Last week, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) met with at least 500 doctors to conduct civic education regarding how the tax laws impact their private practice. It was quite an eye-opening moment for both sides.

The doctors in the house, ranging from the younger specialists in practice, to those who have spent decades in the profession, were assembled to understand what the law says regarding taxation and what they needed to do on their side to comply with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, assented to by the President into law, in 2023.

It was quite an enlightening session to both parties in the room. Understanding the terminologies as defined by both parties went a long way on putting everyone on the same page. However, the taxman’s regard for the practice of medicine as a regular business was a key point of divergence.

It was interesting to learn simple tax basics such as the fact that taxation is initiated at the point when a transaction is starts. Where the sale of a service or an item is carried out, with initiation of an invoice, honoured by payment and hence issue of a receipt. The law is generally structured around such a business. It expects that immediate remuneration is done and hence tax payment should be immediately effected.

However, in many businesses, invoicing and payment are a completely separate issue. What many businesspeople are struggling with, even outside of the medical profession, is the upfront demand for taxes for money not guaranteed to be paid. It makes sense why certain industries such as construction have lobbied for certain exemptions, especially since they tend to do business with one of the most difficult clients when it comes to making payments, the government itself.

In medicine, care of a patient cannot be regarded as a one-way transactional business. The decision-making around effecting payment is highly fluid. Many times patients do not get to choose to end up in the care of a specific doctor. The start of a medical consultation is not preceded by negotiation and signing of contracts like it happens in all other consultancies. The relationship must start from a point of establishing trust and doing no harm. The billing comes at the end of the service. This is irrespective of the outcome of the care.

Herein comes the second challenge —- the payment for service. For those whose bills are paid by their health insurance cover, the insurance does not pay upfront. For those who are unable to afford their bills, they can only demonstrate commitment to pay at a future date with no real guarantee of the same. These unpaid fees eventually amount to “bad debt” that one has little control over.

I doubt there is a business that demonstrates more “bad debt’ than the practice of medicine. Human beings rarely think of medical treatment as an investment. It is simply regarded as an unwelcome expense. This makes it very difficult to make the patient-doctor interaction transactional. A contractor can easily take a client to court for non-payment of fees but if a doctor were to do the same, they would be quickly buried six feet under in the court of public opinion.

Because of the fact that the profession entails interacting with patients at their most vulnerable point in life, one cannot simply look at this from a buyer-seller perspective. One finds themselves extending discounts and fee waivers a lot more easily than would happen in any other business. It means that invoices raised are more often than not, not fully honoured, leading to the accumulation of “bad debt”. According to the taxman, who is tasked to implement the law, your inability to collect on your “bad debt” is not their business. They are in the business of making tax collections to keep the government afloat. They will expect to collect their share of your invoice despite the fact that you have not received any payment. Essentially, it means that you not only incur the cost of inputs into your business but must also account for the fact that the tax demanded upfront becomes an additional input too.

What then does this mean to the doctor? The cost of providing care just went up a notch with the enforcement of the Finance Act 2023. Doctors will have to start thinking like businessmen and women. They will have to meet their costs fully in order to meet the taxman’s obligation, which includes demanding upfront payment of the additional 15 per cent that must be remitted to KRA immediately the invoice is filed, to avoid incurring loss and also fines for delayed remittance of these taxes.

In this regard, many will be hesitant to accept patients whose bills are paid by insurance companies notorious for delayed payments. They will likely ask the patients to make part payments for the invoices that will be raised to the insurance companies. They will no longer be able to extend waivers and discounts once the invoices are filed because they will then be incurring losses from invoices filed on eTIMS.

With the busy schedules of doctors, the capacity to manage this tedious additional administrative process is absent. They now have to employ people to manage their billing systems, debt collectors who will facilitate collection of moneys owed to them, and lawyers to constantly file cases in court for unpaid fees because the taxman will no longer grant tax waivers and one has to demonstrate that they took all possible measures to recover their debt, to no avail.

The domino effect is clear, the insurance card in the patient’s pocket will be worth nothing with time. Unless one is having a medical emergency, doctors will have to turn patients away to avoid setting themselves up for crippling debts. Being a direct patient of the hospital will not be any easier, because they still need to bring the same consultant on board, who will still demand the same payment upfront in order to see the patient.

In the long run, it beats logic. The constitutional right to health for all will be challenged as access to private care becomes out of reach. Even worse is the exodus out of the profession. Many young doctors are discovering different ways of putting their good brain to use, away from the profession they invested in as the cost of “doing business “becomes unsustainable. Soon we won’t have people to treat us as they exit the country or choose other careers.

Doctors are Kenyans, and like all others, they have an obligation to pay taxes. The taxman has a duty to collect taxes. However, it is only reasonable that the process of collecting taxes does not cripple the profession. Because in this instance, the price to pay isn’t just closure of a business, but a threat to life.