A just transition: Rethinking our food systems for a sustainable future

As we gather to observe the World Food Day today, we must address the urgent need for a just transition away from the current industrial animal agriculture system to equitable, humane and sustainable food systems. Many food systems, especially in the global north, are reliant on the former, which is characterised by the prioritisation of profit over people, animals and the environment. This runs counter to our collective climate ambitions, leading us towards an unsustainable future that threatens public health and our planet's ecosystems.

The industrial animal production system, which encompasses everything from factory farms to large-scale aquaculture, is fundamentally flawed. It exacerbates social inequalities, exploits vulnerable communities and poses a critical threat to biodiversity and climate stability.

Emissions from global food systems must decline by at least 50 per cent by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement targets. Yet, current practices are leading us in the opposite direction, driving deforestation, habitat destruction and increasing greenhouse gas emissions. The question is: how do we pivot towards a more sustainable food future?

First and foremost, we must place smallholder farmers and marginalised communities at the center of our food systems. This requires embracing agroecological practices that promote human rights and environmental stewardship, while also ensuring food sovereignty—meaning communities have the right to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound methods. A just transition is not merely an ideal; it is an urgent necessity for achieving social equity and environmental sustainability.

Moreover, we must critically assess the role of alternative proteins in this transition. While they offer a potential reduction in the environmental footprint compared to conventional animal products, they cannot be seen as a panacea. It is vital to ensure that these alternatives do not perpetuate the same injustices found in industrial agriculture. We must advocate for systems that empower local communities and promote food justice, avoiding the pitfalls of consolidation and exploitation characteristic of industrial models.

The road ahead involves challenging the dominance of multinational corporations that currently dictate our food systems. We need policies that foster transparency and accountability, while elevating traditional and local food systems that prioritise sustainability and ethical practices. This requires a multifaceted approach, where governments, businesses and civil society come together to drive transformative change.

As we reflect on the theme of World Food Day - Right to foods for a better life and a better future', let us commit to fostering a food system that serves the well-being of all. This means moving towards diets that respect planetary boundaries and promote public health, particularly in high-consuming countries. By significantly reducing our consumption of animal-based products and supporting diversified, agroecologically produced foods, we can protect the environment and ensure a dignified livelihood for those working within the food system.

The call to action is clear: we must act now. The consequences of inaction—biodiversity loss, climate catastrophe and human suffering—are too severe to ignore. Embracing a just transition towards a more equitable and sustainable food system is not just a moral imperative; it is a necessity for the survival of our planet and future generations.

On this World Food Day, let us envision a future where food systems prioritise the well-being of people, animals and the environment over corporate profits. Together, we can cultivate a world that is not only food-secure but just and sustainable for all. The time for transformative change is now, and the path forward is illuminated by the collective voices advocating for justice and sustainability in our food systems.