A deadly allergic reaction to semen

I had known Gwen* for six years before she first saw me as a patient. We had worked together on a project and she made fun that she did not yet require my services, seeing as she was still a virgin.

One day, she popped in for a quick consultation. She was extremely uncomfortable, having developed vulval irritation and itchiness, with large amounts of white curd-like discharge. A quick exam confirmed a diagnosis of vulvo-vaginal candidiasis, which had most probably been a side effect of antibiotics prescribed for a throat infection. Gwen was quickly on her way with a prescription.

Several months later, Gwen walked into the office with a merry wink. She was accompanied by a polite, almost shy gentleman whom she introduced as her new beau. She conspiratorially whispered that her status was most likely going to change now that she was in love and the couple wanted to discuss contraceptive options.

The discussion went well and the couple stated that they would be back when they were ready. In the meantime, they opted to use a condom, should the need arise. Other than being asthmatic on the occasional inhaler, Gwen was otherwise in great health and could comfortably use a range of methods available to them.

I did not see Gwen again until she woke me up one night, two years down the line, in a panic. She noted that she was having a terrible burning sensation that was itchy, in the vagina, which was way worse than what she had experienced with the candidiasis infection. She stated that she felt like her whole genital area was swelling up. When I inquired about the duration of the symptoms, she noted that they had started very suddenly less than 10 minutes prior.

This sounded like an emergency and I asked Gwen to head to the emergency room. By the time Gwen was arriving at the hospital, she was almost hysterical, triggering a rare asthmatic attack. The doctors thought she was having a severe allergic reaction and she was treated as such, with good response.

That afternoon, she came to see me for answers. She told me that the symptoms had set in after a session of love-making with her partner. My first thought was that she had developed an allergic reaction to latex, the component commonly used to make condoms, knowing that this was their current method of contraception.

However, Gwen shook her head. She actually noted that this was the first time they had made love without a condom. That is when it struck me, Gwen could be one of the extremely rare and poorly documented women who suffered from human seminal plasma hypersensitivity!

Gwen confirmed that in her previous episodes of sexual contact, they had consistently used a condom. She, however, did note an episode where the condom had inadvertently slipped off and she had accidentally come into contact with some semen. She had some itching lasting for a day, with spontaneous resolution.

Yes, it is possible to be allergic to the semen of your partner! And the allergy could be severe enough to kill you!

Seminal plasma hypersensitivity is a condition exclusive to women. Though very poorly documented, it is more likely to be diagnosed in women aged between 20 to 30 years of age. The woman develops a severe immediate allergic reaction upon ejaculation by her partner. As she comes into contact with the semen, it triggers a violent allergic reaction, just like one would, with other allergens such as nuts or seafood.

The first exposure to semen is usually mild as the body becomes sensitised to the new allergen. Subsequent exposure results in the immediate, unbearable genital itchiness with severe inflammation, swelling and excessive watery discharge. The reaction happens within 10 to 60 minutes and may be limited to the genital area but, may also involve the rest of the body. In severe cases, a person may develop generalised anaphylaxis that can lead to hypotension, airway obstruction and death if immediate emergency care is not accessed in time!

A strong pointer toward the diagnosis is the fact that this allergic response does not happen when the couple uses a condom, which prevents contact with semen. This was the case with Gwen. It is also noted that people suffering from other hypersensitivity disorders are more likely to suffer from this condition. Gwen ticked this box by being asthmatic. The distress caused by this condition cannot be underestimated. Treatment options are limited, especially when a couple desires to conceive. For those with mild reactions, they can take antihistamine medication prior to engaging in coitus, and keep an anti-allergy pen (epipen) close by, in case of emergency.

Desensitisation has been attempted for some patients, with mixed results. This must be done by an allergy specialist in a setup equipped to handle an emergency reaction. The safest option for conception involves collecting the partner’s sperm, subjecting it special techniques to remove the allergic factors and then artificially inseminating the woman. It is important to note that the allergy is not to the sperm but to the components of the seminal fluid. Further, change of a sexual partner does not prevent the reaction.

Gwen peered at me over her glasses, aghast. She wished she had remained a virgin. It took a lot of therapy to get Gwen to accept her condition, with the support of her partner. Let’s just say that condoms shall remain a trusted partner in their relationship for now!