A day in the life of an Emergency Medical Technician

As a young girl, Ms Monicah Wanjiru dreamt of becoming a news presenter. She fancied how news anchors presented news bulletins, promising herself that she would choose that career path later in life.

In 2013, however, she was diagnosed with a life threatening condition and was admitted to hospital with chronic constipation. For three years, she was in and out of hospital undergoing surgeries.

While in hospital, she was exposed to the world of front-line health workers and saw how patients were mishandled by medics. This would be the turning point of her dream, from that of becoming a newscaster, to becoming a medic.

Emergency Medical Technician Monicah Wanjiru at work. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi

“I saw how patients were frustrated and ill-treated by ignorant medical practitioners, sometimes people involved in an accident died while waiting for an ambulance. I wanted to change that,” she says.

After completing high school in 2015, she enrolled at St John Ambulance Kenya for a first aid course before advancing to Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), studying for one year.

After completing the course, she secured an internship and would be paid depending on the number of patients she attended to. Two years later she got employment with Speed Fleare Ambulance Services in Nakuru, joining fellow front line workers.

Recalling her first accident response, Ms Wanjiru said they were called in to rescue car accident survivors along Ngong Road in Nairobi. She terms it a traumatising experience.

“It was during our rotation exercise. I had never seen someone whose leg had been amputated in an accident, I was shocked and unaware of how to respond, but with the help of my experienced colleagues, we were able to evacuate the patient. I cried the whole night,” She recounts.

For four years, Ms Wanjiru has been saving lives by responding to accidents following alerts from traffic officers and members of the public. She says that her day starts at 5am.

She starts by preparing breakfast for her family before proceeding to her work station where she cleans the ambulance and takes inventory of medical supplies that were utilised the previous day.

She takes us through how they undertake their operations.

Once they receive a call from a traffic officer, the public or a hospital, Ms Wanjiru leaves with a driver and a first aid responder.

Once at the scene, the first thing they do is to note how many casualties there are, how many are alive and how many can be rescued, focusing on those who are quiet and unresponsive because they are likely to fall into shock.

If a victim has symptoms that indicate possible spine injury, the patient is lifted using a spine board to protect their spine and further damage to the brain. They also secure other body parts that have fractures and arrest any bleeding.

“Once in the ambulance, we treat the patient depending on their needs, be it oxygen, pain meds, among others. We also document all procedures that have been done on the patient because we will hand over the report to the hospital,” she explains.

In case they have been called to evacuate a patient, be it from home or from one hospital to another, they first assess the patient’s progress to ensure that they are stable while being transferred.

Just like any other EMT, Ms Wanjiru strives not to get attached to her patients but still provide utmost care. “We are always told not to be attached to our patients because in the case of death, the healing journey is not a smooth process.”

“Every day I get to save a life, I love seeing my patient after recovery, for example, I am walking somewhere and I am stopped by someone informing me that he/she was once my patient, and maybe that patient was in a critical condition,” she said

To ease work pressure, she finds escape by going for nature walks, saying that she especially loves hiking to the Menengai Crater, where she switches off her phone and takes time to enjoy nature.

Despite her work involving irregular hours, missing family events due to tight schedules as well as the emotional toll that comes about from dealing with emergencies daily, Ms Wanjiru takes pride in her work, adding that she wants to become a paramedic.

The mother of two says she is able to look after her family through her job – one her two daughters has special needs.

“My second-born daughter was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy a few months after she was born in 2020. This job has enabled me to pay her school fees oas well as pay for her therapy three times a week,” she explains.

A challenge that she and her colleagues regularly face is motorists who refuse to pave way for the ambulance.



