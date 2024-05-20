400,000 women to get free self-injectable contraceptives

About 400,000 women of reproductive age are set to benefit from a donation of contraceptives worth Sh57.6 million (£348,000).

The 450,000 doses of a self-injectable contraceptive donated to Kenya last week will boost the government’s efforts in making family planning more accessible to women.

The depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA-SC) contraceptives were procured by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with funding from the United Kingdom government.

The contraceptives are expected to help avert more than 40,000 unintended pregnancies and 122 maternal deaths as the country focuses on achieving at least a 64 per cent contraceptive prevalence rate by 2030, according to acting Director General of Health Patrick Amoth.

While receiving the supplies at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority warehouse in Nairobi, Dr Amoth noted that self-injectable contraceptive is designed to be user-friendly and can be administered by trained individuals, including community health workers and women themselves upon training.

“The integration of DMPA-SC self-injection into Kenya’s reproductive health landscape is part of broader reproductive health self-care initiatives aimed at improving service delivery. These will support the government’s efforts to increase access to family planning in line with global trends toward self-care interventions,” said Dr Amoth.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha said: “This collaborative effort signifies a significant step in overcoming barriers to commodity security, addressing the unmet need for family planning services, and enhancing health outcomes for women and families across Kenya.”

The donation comes at a time when the country is making significant progress in promoting access to family planning, with the modern contraceptive prevalence rate increasing from 53 per cent in 2014 to 57 per cent in 2022, and the unmet need for family planning decreasing from 18 per cent to 14 per cent, according to Dr Amoth.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey, 66 per cent of currently married women and 89 per cent of sexually active unmarried women need family planning.

Anders Thomsen, the UNFPA representative, said funding for the family planning programme is an important part of the support they receive from the UK government as it ensures that women can access and choose from a range of quality family planning methods, no matter where they live in the country. Eduarda Mendonca-Gray, deputy development director at the British High Commission, said sexual and reproductive health and rights are a key priority for the UK. “Since 2010, we have been supporting family planning efforts in Kenya and we remain committed to working collaboratively. We will continue working with the Health ministry to empower women to plan for their lives and future, and to decide when to have children by choice not by chance,” she said.

Last year in March, UNFPA donated contraceptives worth Sh500 million to Kenya. The medical supplies consisted of injectable contraceptives, male and female condoms, hormonal IUDs, implants and oral contraceptives.

Also included in the donation were 60,000 sets of Levoplant contraceptive implants procured with financial support from UKAid, which was expected to go towards addressing the gap in access to family planning methods for women living in rural and hard-to-reach areas.