19 cases of adverse side effects reported after polio jab as 3.6 million children vaccinated

Nineteen cases of adverse reactions following the nationwide polio immunisation campaign have been reported, Dr Patrick Amoth, the director general for Health at the Ministry of Health, (MoH) has confirmed.

While the immunisation drive aimed to protect millions of children across the country, these incidents have raised concerns. However, Dr Amoth reassured the public that the polio vaccine, like any other vaccine or even drug, reacts and that the adverse reaction cases they have received are very few.

“Adverse reactions are normal and should never be a reason for not presenting children to be immunised,” Dr Amoth said while reminding Kenyans that vaccine-preventable diseases still pose a huge challenge for the country. “Many children are still dying from pneumonia and diarrhoea, which are preventable through vaccination.”

Dr Amoth confirmed that in the just concluded first phase of the vaccination campaign, the ministry managed to immunise 3.6 million children out of the targeted 3.8 million, with 19 cases of adverse reactions to the jab being reported to officials post-vaccination.

“I only have official reports of 19 cases of adverse reactions to the polio jab, which is a very small fraction compared to the number of children vaccinated,” he said.

He said together with county teams, they have done investigations and even visited families of the children affected and reassured them that the reactions are normal and that all will be well.

“Next week we are planning to have a meeting with the National Vaccine Safety Advisory Group,which is an independent body constituted under the guidance of the World Health Organisation, and we will be able to investigate any adverse reactions following immunisation.

Dr Amoth urged Kenyans on social media to desist from peddling misinformation about vaccines because they save lives.

“I don’t think it is right for some Kenyans to say they will not take their children for vaccination because not doing so will not only put the lives of children in danger; but also other children will be at risk because you require a critical number of children to be vaccinated so they achieve herd immunity.

"This is why vaccination remains a very critical intervention in our public health system. I urge you to consult healthcare professionals if you have any adverse reaction incidents," he said.

“In practice for routine immunisation, we do not have an incident reporting mechanism but as MoH, we have a system in place which involves you going back to the facility where a child was vaccinated or taking them to the nearest health facility so that the health workers can make a report; after which our pharma-covigilance team picks it up and shares it with us at national level. Our teams will be able to follow up, investigate and come up with a report,” he added.

The Health ministry has urged parents to immediately report any reactions their children present after the government recently concluded phase one of the campaign that saw 3.6 million children inoculated.

The ministry launched the polio vaccination campaign on October 2, which run till October 6, in response to a recent outbreak of circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) in the country.

“This year, five polio cases have been confirmed, including four children from Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County and one positive environmental surveillance sample in Kamukunji Sub-county, Nairobi. The vaccination campaign targeted over 3.8 million children under the age of five across nine high-risk counties: Nairobi, Busia, Bungoma, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado,” Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni announced on October 1 while emphasising the crucial role of over 107,000 Community Health Promoters in the campaign’s success.

While narrating to the Nation what transpired after his two babies received the jab, a father who hails from Nairobi said: “My two babies developed cough, fever and oral thrush after receiving the polio vaccine. I have been dealing with those three issues up to today, I might not quantitatively link the jabs they received to these ailments but my babies became unwell after they were vaccinated.”

Another parent wondered if the ministry was aware of these side effects. “It’s good practice to prepare parents for any adverse reactions.”

Another parent wondered why the school administration where his two children learn allowed the government to vaccinate his children without his knowledge or consent.

“The polio vaccine has caused me sleepless nights. My two children developed weird stomach upset issues and nausea after getting the jab. I was shocked to learn that they were given that oral vaccine at school even without my knowledge,” he said.

But Dr Amoth assured: “This is not the first time we are doing a nationwide polio vaccination. We have done so many over the years and so there’s no cause for alarm.”

In an interview with Nation, Emmah Wamathai, a pharmaceutical technologist based in Kiambu County, agreed with Dr Amoth. “Polio is a much-feared disease because it causes paralysis. About 90 per cent of the infections may not cause any symptoms of paralysis. Only about 10 per cent will show the symptoms of paralysis,” she said.

She noted that the polio virus first invades the cells of the pharyngeal and intestinal mucosa.

“The virus can however in a small percentage of patients find a way via the lymphatic system to the bloodstream and then to the Central Nervous System (CNS), where it causes degenerative changes that produce paralysis,” She explained while noting that there are two types of polio vaccine.

“There’s Poliomyelitis vaccine containing attenuated living virus (oral vaccine) and Poliomyelitis vaccine containing killed viruses (inactivated vaccine/parental vaccine).”

The pharmaceutical technologist told Nation that the oral vaccine infects the alimentary canal and thus prevents the establishment of the infective virus via interferon production.

According to the expert, the parenteral vaccine is given by injection and stimulates antibody production in the blood that neutralises the virus as it passes through the bloodstream on its way to the CNS.