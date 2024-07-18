Why you’re more likely to get flu during the cold season



Dear doctor,

Since the cold season began, almost everyone I know has gotten flu. We are told that it’s not the cold weather that causes the illness, yet most people get sick around this time. What is the explanation for this? Is there a way to prevent it?

Nancy

Dear Nancy,

Respiratory infections can happen at any time, and it is true that they increase during the cold season. There are several reasons for this.

First, the respiratory tract has protective mechanisms that do not work well when the weather is cold. The first protective mechanism that is affected is the cilia – tiny hair-like projections along the respiratory lining that move foreign particles out of the airway. When it is cold and the humidity is lower, the cilia do not work well and this means that viruses and bacteria spend more time within the airway, therefore having a greater chance of causing infection. The second protective mechanism that has been more recently identified is the function of extracellular vesicles (EVs). These are membrane bound particles produced at the front part of the nose and protect the rest of the airway from infectious particles. They do this by binding more easily and more securely (they are more “sticky”) to the viruses, and they also contain more virus-fighting properties than normal cells. Once the nose encounters a virus, it produces a lot of EVs in nasal secretions, which swarm the viruses and they are removed from the nose as mucus, protecting the rest of the airway. Unfortunately, low temperatures reduce the production and the virus-fighting properties of the EVs.

Secondly, during cold weather, people are more likely to stay indoors, where it is easier for airborne infections to spread. Additionally, staying indoors means reduced sun exposure and therefore reduced Vitamin D levels, and yet Vitamin D is vital for immune function.

Another possible reason for more infections during the cold season is that when an infected person sneezes and coughs, the droplets stay suspended in the air if the temperatures are low and there is less humidity, which makes it easier for infection to spread.

Some ways of preventing these infections include:

- Maintaining hand hygiene to reduce spread from contact with infected persons

- Having good ventilation

- Wearing a mask – it keeps your nose warm while preventing inhalation of infected droplets, and if someone who is sick wears it, it reduces the chance of them spreading the infection

- Practising good cough hygiene such as coughing into a handkerchief or into the elbow

- Vaccines: There are several vaccines that protect from respiratory tract infections including the annual flu vaccine, pneumonia vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines

Dear doctor,

What is trichotillomania?

Dear reader,

Trichotillomania, also known as the hair pulling disease, involves repeated pulling out of hair from the scalp, the eye brows and other parts of the body. It is a mental health condition where the individual experiences an irresistible urge to pull out the hair, and they are unable to stop themselves from the action however much they try to fight it. It is an impulse control disorder that is a type of body-focused repetitive behaviour.

The person may remove the hair automatically, without being conscious of it, or they may do it intentionally. The person may experience tension before pulling out hair or when they resist pulling the hair, then experience relief or pleasure when they pull the hair. The person may play with the removed hair, or rub it on their face or chew it. It may be obvious that hair has been removed such as thin eyebrows, missing lashes, patches that are bald or have thinning hair on the scalp. The person usually tries to hide the habit from others and it causes them great distress. They may pull out the hair as a way of dealing with negative emotions like anxiety, stress, loneliness and boredom. Or they may do it to experience the pleasure that they feel after giving in to the urge.

Other habits may include biting nails, picking the skin or chewing the lips. Some people may compulsively pull out hair from pets, toys or blankets.

The condition usually begins in early teenage and lasts for long. The severity of the symptoms may vary over time, for example, symptoms may worsen over several weeks then reduce for a while then recur at another time. Hormonal changes in women may also affect severity of the episodes.

Trichotillomania can cause emotional distress and hair and skin damage, which may further worsen the psychological discomfort. It can also lead to infections, scar formation and permanent negative impact on hair growth. For those who eat the pulled out hair, it can accumulate within the digestive tract forming a hair ball that can cause intestinal obstruction.

Trichotillomania can be managed through different forms of therapy that address behaviour and thoughts. There are medications that may be helpful in controlling the symptoms for some individuals. Underlying conditions like anxiety or depression can also be managed with psychotherapy and/or medications. It’s also helpful to work with family members and support groups.

For someone living with trichotillomania, you can practise self-care by getting distractions to occupy your mind and hands, and create new rituals. Learn different healthy ways to manage stress and use these stress relief methods when you feel the urge to pull. You can also apply a cold cloth or anti-itch cream to an area that feels tingly or itchy, and gives you the urge to pull. You can also make the hair harder to reach by wearing hats or scarves, braiding it, putting locs, or by cutting it short.