Why Meru is leading in arthritis prevalence

Health experts have called for increased resource allocation towards prevention and treatment of osteoarthritis in Meru even as the county continues to lead in the number of cases reported in the country.

Also known as arthritis, the disease affects joints in the hands, hips and knees and is characterised by pain, stiffness, decreased flexibility and swelling.

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites the risk factors for arthritis as joint injury or overuse, age, gender, being overweight and genetics. According to data from Meru County Health department ,109, 675 arthritis cases were reported in 2022, accounting for seven per cent of all cases in Kenya.

Imenti South accounted for the highest number of people suffering from arthritis and joint pains with more than 22, 000 cases (20 per cent of all cases recorded in the county) while Imenti North had more than 15,000 cases (14 per cent). Dr Makandi Mutwiri, an orthopaedic surgeon at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, said the high cases of arthritis in Meru could be a genetic issue.

“It is true we have a high number of arthritis and joint pains patients here in Meru. This could be due to genetics or lifestyle in relation to the food we eat. Vitamin D, Calcium and Zinc play a critical role in healthy joints. We have also noted that the majority of patients we see have weight challenges,” Dr Makandi said.

She added that people who do heavy work repetitively, for example in tea picking areas , are at higher risk of developing osteoarthritis.

“We encourage people to watch their weight and eat plenty of vegetables and fruits. If need be, they can use supplements to reduce the risks,” she said.

Arthritis can be managed with pain killers, physiotherapy or in severe cases through knee or hip replacement surgery.

However, Ms Gisaina Kwamboka, a nurse at St Peter’s Orthopaedic and Surgical Specialty Centre, which specialises in treatment of arthritis and joint ailments, noted that many people are seeking treatment too late.

Speaking during a medical camp in Nkubu town, Ms Gisaina said there is limited information on arthritis, with many locals blaming the joint pains on cold.

“We receive many patients who are at severe stages of arthritis where surgery is the only solution. Many cases come from Meru and this is why we have been conducting medical camps to sensitise the community on arthritis. With annual checkups, a good diet and physical exercise, the risks can be reduced,” she said.