What hosting upcoming Africa Climate Summit means for Kenya

During the 2023 African Union Summit held last month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia , President William Ruto announced that Kenya will host a three-day climate action summit in September.

President Ruto is the current leader of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change.

The climate action summit, which will take place from September 4-6 in Nairobi, intends to advance a green economic upswing and green industrial revolution, foster agreement on critical climate problems, encourage enhanced financial support for climate action in Africa and make the most of already established continental platforms like the African Continental Free Trade Area .

This gathering will unite world leaders to discuss crucial climate change-related concerns.

For Kenya, hosting the summit is more than simply a question of prestige; it offers a unique chance to highlight the nation's initiatives to address climate change and promote sustainable development. It will put the nation at the forefront of discussions about the financing of climate action. The country, viewed as one of the leaders in combating climate change, has accomplished a big deal in climate change response and its standing and influence globally are anticipated to grow as a result.

Hosting the climate summit will allow Kenya to showcase its successes in putting sustainability policies and practices to test. The country has already achieved considerable advancements in this area, thanks to programmes like the Climate Smart Agriculture and its ambitious National Climate Change Action Plan.

Kenya's ability to host the summit will bolster its position as a leader in the battle against climate change, highlighting its dedication to building a sustainable future.

The summit will provide decision-makers such as governments and the private sector with a platform to discuss important climate change-related topics like loss and damage, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and switching to a low-carbon economy.

Kenya will play a significant role in these debates given its experience coping with the implications of climate change in areas like agriculture, water resources and wildlife conservation. President Ruto has already highlighted the need for African countries to join the call for reforms in the inequitable and inadequate global economic and financial system. The summit may also draw new investments in green technologies and clean energy, which will lead to new jobs and promote Kenya's sustainable development objectives.

Additionally, delegates worldwide will require accommodation, transportation and other services during their stay. Therefore, the event is anticipated to boost the nation's economy.

Overall, the summit presents a unique opportunity for Kenya and the Global South to lead the way in climate action and forge innovative partnerships with the private sector. This can boost the country’s economy through new investments in green technologies and clean energy.