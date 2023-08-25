‘The toxic dumpsite ruining our lives’

"My name is Paul Wanjala. I live near a dumpsite in Lumoro village, Bumula Constituency in Bungoma County. I express my deep concern and appeal to the relevant authorities to urgently address the numerous challenges plaguing the dumpsite, particularly the unbearable stench that permeates the air.

The county government has completely disregarded our well-being by turning a deaf ear to our grievances. The poor condition of the roads leading to the dumpsite is a clear reflection of the negligence displayed by the responsible contractor. This negligence has caused immense inconvenience and suffering to me and other residents living near the dumpsite.

In addition to the constant offensive smell emanating from the rotting garbage, my community and I face great discomfort, especially during the windy and rainy season. The putrid odour infiltrates our homes, making even the simplest tasks such as cooking an arduous task due to the swarms of flies that infest the area.

I firmly believe that the stagnant water at the dumpsite has significantly contributed to the outbreak of diseases, particularly malaria, in our area. The individuals who use the dumpsite seem unbothered. Their sole purpose appears to be merely disposing of garbage and leaving as quickly as possible.

Recently, we have started seeing our livestock dying after browsing and feeding from around the site. I have repeatedly requested the contractor responsible for garbage collection to regularly spray the dumpsite. This simple measure would help prevent the foul odour that emanates from the waste.

In order to address the long-standing problems at the dumpsite, the county government should come up with comprehensive plans to encourage recycling initiatives. These include exploring efficient ways to repurpose materials such as plastic bottles and glasses that often end up in the dumpsite.

Additionally, the National Environment Management Authority should take charge and address the deplorable state of the dumpsite and ensure the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic bags."