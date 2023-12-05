The purifying power of plants has been underrated — study

New research suggests that the world’s plants may be able to take up more atmospheric carbon dioxide from human activities than previously predicted.

A study published last week in leading international journal Science Advances paints an unexpectedly hopeful picture for the planet.

In the findings, the researchers assessed a high-emission climate scenario to test how vegetation carbon uptake would respond to global climate change until the end of the 21st century.

The authors tested different versions of the model that varied in their complexity and realism of how plant physiological processes are accounted for.

The results were clear: the more complex models that incorporated more of our current plant physiological understanding consistently projected stronger increases of vegetation carbon uptake globally.

“Plants take up a substantial amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year, thereby slowing down the detrimental effects of climate change, but the extent to which they will continue this CO2 uptake into the future has been uncertain,” explains Dr Jürgen Knauer, who headed the research team led by the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment at Western Sydney University.

“We accounted for aspects like how efficiently carbon dioxide can move through the interior of the leaf, how plants adjust to changes in temperatures, and how plants most economically distribute nutrients in their canopy. These are three really important mechanisms that affect a plant’s ability to ‘fix’ carbon, yet they are commonly ignored in most global models,” said Dr Knauer.

“What we found is that a well-established climate model that is used to feed into global climate predictions made by the likes of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts stronger and sustained carbon uptake until the end of the 21st century when it accounts for the impact of some critical physiological processes that govern how plants conduct photosynthesis.”

Photosynthesis is the scientific term for the process in which plants convert – or “fix” – CO2 into the sugars they use for growth and metabolism.

This carbon fixing serves as a natural climate change controller by reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere; it is this increased uptake of CO2 by vegetation that is the primary driver of an increasing land carbon sink reported over the last few decades.

Scientists have thought that intense climate change such as more intense droughts and severe heat could significantly weaken the sink capacity of terrestrial ecosystems, for example.

"These kinds of predictions have implications for nature-based solutions to climate change such as reforestation and afforestation and how much carbon such initiatives can take up. Our findings suggest these approaches could have a larger impact in mitigating climate change and over a longer time period than we thought. Simply planting trees will not solve all our problems. We absolutely need to cut down emissions from all sectors," they state.