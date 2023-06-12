‘Malezi Bora Week’: Our children, our investment

The term ‘Malezi Bora’ literally means ‘a good upbringing’, which is a fundamental right for every child in Kenya. Despite being a key area of focus for the Ministry of Health, it was noted that our child health indicators were not improving as fast as envisioned, giving rise to the Malezi Bora Strategy.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 revealed that 80 per cent of children aged 12-23 months were vaccinated against basic antigens. This is against the World Health Organization recommendation of 90 per cent. Meanwhile, 78 per cent of children aged 25 to 59 months were developmentally on track in health, learning, and psychosocial well-being. This was impacted greatly by the mother’s level of education and the wealth quintile.

When it comes to the nutrition status of children in Kenya, 18 per cent of them were found to be stunted, 5 per cent were wasted and 3 per cent were overweight. Poverty and low levels of maternal education heavily weighed in on the child’s outcome. The children in our rural areas are harder hit than their urban counterparts. Our exclusive breastfeeding rates could do a whole lot better as we remain stuck at 60 per cent for the past decade. Only three in 10 children aged six to 23 months are fed a minimum acceptable diet in the whole country!

Our children continue to die at an unacceptably high rate according to the KDHS 2022. The mortality rate for children below the age of five is still as high as 41 per 1,000 live births; with the rate of those dying before seeing their first birthday being 32 per 1,000 live births, and the little angels not surviving the first 28 days of life making up a rate of 21 per 1,000 live births. Neonatal deaths account for 66 per cent of infant deaths and 51 per cent of under-5 deaths.

With these statistics, it is clear why there is a need to periodically accelerate interventions that seek to close this gap. This is the basis for celebrating the Malezi Bora Week twice in a year, an occasion that is held by counties in the months of May to June and again in October.

The ‘Malezi Bora’ strategy involves accelerated promotion and delivery of maternal and child health interventions by delivering a specific package of routine health interventions for mothers and children under five years. These include child immunisation, Vitamin A supplementation, de-worming for pregnant women and children under five, treatment of common childhood diseases, HIV/AIDs services, issuing of insecticide-treated nets, providing antenatal care services, and provision of family planning services.

There is intense community social mobilisation to increase awareness of the public, regarding the available services at the local health facilities to encourage service uptake. In addition, there are organised outreach activities to bring services closer to the hard-to-reach populations. This is backed by efforts to ensure that the health facilities are well-stocked with essential medical supplies.

This isn’t a campaign week passe, but more of a biannual jump-start to the provision of primary healthcare services. It reminds both national and county governments of their commitments to the provision of healthcare for all, especially children and mothers. On the other hand, it serves as an advocacy platform for demand creation by the populace for whom these services are being put in place.

This year, various counties have invested in various activities that they feel address the lag in their specific childhood indicators. Nakuru County is looking at HPV vaccination for young girls and will be conducting vaccine drives in schools across the county in order to improve coverage.

Kirinyaga County is focusing on Vitamin A supplementation and deworming of the under-five children via door-to-door campaigns and in the early childhood development centers in the county. Nyandarua County will be reaching out to the public through the local radio stations, providing health education, especially with regard to nutrition and immunisation. Meanwhile, there will be door-to-door visits to screen the little ones for malnutrition as they deworm them and give vitamin A.

These interventions, targeting the most underserved populations, are the backbone of child health. The early diagnosis of acute and chronic malnutrition ensures early intervention to ameliorate the devastating effects that will affect a child throughout their life.

The drive also focuses on bringing the child into contact with a healthcare provider, providing an opportunity to give catch-up vaccines for those that may have missed them; do child growth monitoring for those who may have dropped out of routine care; distribute insecticide-treated nets to combat malaria, especially in pregnant women and children under five; and to ensure the provision of contraceptives to women who may have otherwise missed out care.

It allows health workers to interact with their communities at the community level and understand their challenges, allowing for the development of innovative interventions to ensure all and sundry are able to access these basic life-saving interventions. This week I will be riding a bicycle in Ol Kalou in support of the Malezi Bora week.

For the Malezi Bora week to succeed, there is an ultimate need for political goodwill. The community is likely to be more responsive when they know that their elected leadership is supporting the devolved health programmes in service provision. This is not an activity that should be left to the health workers and their development partners alone. Special commendation to Unicef, WHO, the Kenya red Cross Society, Medicens San Frontiers and other partners for steadfastly supporting this initiative.

My call to governors, county First Ladies, and Members of the County Assembly: please lead these efforts from the front! Be present, support the initiatives, mobilise your constituents to turn up for care and support health education initiatives! Together, we can secure our children’s health!