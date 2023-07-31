‘Kimormor’ clinics: The size that fits Turkana County

When my son went to kindergarten, his teacher’s chief concern was that he would not eat school food. I had seen the food. It is well-prepared, with great variety and amazing presentation. The children are served in cute little partitioned plates, with each food served separately to allow the child to eat what they like.

Unfortunately, my son had no concept of this great effort put into making his plate appealing! He only appreciated his food served in a bowl, dipped in plenty of gravy and eaten with a spoon! The dainty portions served in little squares, that appealed to his peers, were completely alien to him. Once we identified this challenge, the problem was solved instantly. I am still hoping that he will grow into an adult who appreciates the effort of plate presentation in this lifetime.

Last week, I had the opportunity to tick off one of my bucket list destinations in Kenya, Turkana County. It was an exhilarating experience, to say the least. Despite having no time to experience the county from a tourist’s perspective, interacting with the county bosses and having deep-seated conversations regarding healthcare in the region taught me so much.

With the national government’s commitment to providing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), it is extremely important to appreciate that implementation at the county level is greatly dependent on how efficiently this can be adopted in a manner that takes into account the uniqueness of the populations being served. Just like my son’s individualised appreciation of his plate, every county’s unique population diversity determines how UHC will be implemented.

For a marginalised county with huge economic, socio-political, and geographical challenges, their approach to implementing UHC through the proposed Primary Health Care (PHC) model has to be well thought-out and novel. The beauty is that Turkana has already figured this out! The county has not only come up with a highly innovative and functional system but has also already done a trial run that has been highly successful!

The typical Turkana lifestyle is modelled around their love for their livestock. The call to find pasture and water creates specific migratory patterns and corridors that are fairly predictable. With a sparse population scattered over more than 70,000sq kilometres, this lifestyle has perennially been regarded as a major challenge for the people of Turkana in accessing essential healthcare as they migrate away from health facilities.

However, the county decided to look at the challenge from a different lens. The consideration was on how to exploit the migration to bring services where the people are, or in this case, where they are passing through. The end result was the birth of the Kimormor.

I may have failed to learn even the basic greetings in this tantalising language but I will remember this term. Loosely translated, it means ‘all together’. The county came up with a mobile multi-agency government service that finds the people where they are and provides the services required in a supermarket-style setting.

The operation is set up with great precision and teamwork. It starts with a multi-agency planning committee meeting that sets the cascade on a roll. This is initiated by mapping the required routes, putting together the various service toolkits and setting the dates. The community health promoters and the area chiefs relay information about the upcoming Kimormor to the Emuron and Kraal leaders to mobilise the community.

The services offered under the department of health include the provision of human health services such as health education, antenatal care, immunisation, screening for malnutrition, provision of nutritional supplements, HIV/Aids testing and counselling, malaria screening, testing and treatment, provision of insecticide-treated nets, treatment of other minor illnesses, and provision of some specialised services such as treatment of minor eye conditions.

The department of Livestock and Agriculture provides animal health services such as vaccination, deworming, treatment of animal diseases and provision of animal supplements. It also undertakes sensitisation of communities on cultivation of food crops suited to the region.

The department of registration of persons fits into the Kimormor and undertakes the registration of people for national identity cards and the replacement of the old generation and/or those that are defaced. The sister department of registration of births supports the registration of children born in health facilities; and through schools to do later registration, all for purposes of acquisition of birth certificates in schools. The National Disaster Management Authority registers households for cash transfer programmes, which is pegged on the availability of the national identity cards; hence why they go hand in hand with the provision of these cards.

The department of water is responsible for the installation of boreholes and where not yet available, supply of water by use of tankers, for both the service delivery team and the community. Additionally, the NHIF team piggybacks on the exercise to sensitise the community on the importance of health financing, and conducting registration for membership onto the NHIF benefits card.

With these services all laid out in a one-stop shop, the communities are able to pause briefly in the course of their migration, to consume the range of services they require without too much disruption from their lifestyle. It is a win-win situation!

The Health department appreciates that implementation of UHC without due consideration of their people’s way of life will not only be a failure but also an immense waste of resources with zero benefit to the targeted consumer. The artistically laid out plate of the spoke and the wheel model being considered for UHC delivery will hold as little appeal to this county as it does to my son. Their people need a big bowl with all the chow mixed therein, in order to be considered a meal!