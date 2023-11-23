Is rapid sweating after childbirth abnormal?

Dear Doc,

I gave birth last week. I used to feel hot all the time when I was pregnant, and I thought it would go after I gave birth. However, I have been having hot flashes and sweating, especially at night. I am 29. What could be wrong with me?

Jane

Dear Jane,

Due to the many changes during and after pregnancy, the body can feel hotter than usual. During pregnancy, the temperature change is due to the high hormone levels, and after pregnancy it is due to the sudden change in hormone levels. This can cause hot flashes and sweating during pregnancy, and which may last for six weeks after delivery or even longer. In addition, there may be excessive sweating (and passing urine) after delivery as the body tries to get rid of the extra fluid it had retained during pregnancy.

However, if the symptoms persist or if you have additional symptoms, it would be advisable for you to see a doctor for evaluation for any underlying illnesses like thyroid disease or an ongoing infection.

To manage the hot flashes and sweating, keep yourself well hydrated and take cold fluids. You can also try to keep the room cool by opening windows or running a fan. Other measures include wearing loose fitting cotton clothes and avoiding heat triggers like hot drinks, spicy food, caffeine and alcohol. Also, eat well and exercise, learn relaxation and stress management techniques, get a massage and rest to help your body recover from the pregnancy.





Dear Doc,

My colleague at work collapsed and died recently due to a heart attack. He was only 42. What causes heart attacks? Is there a way to prevent them?

Worried





Dear Worried,

A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, refers to tissue damage and/or tissue death that happens when blood flow to a region of the heart is severely reduced or is blocked. The blockage happens due to build-up of fatty deposits on the walls of the blood vessels, forming plaque that narrows the blood vessel and can restrict blood flow. This process is called atherosclerosis. In addition, a bit of the plaque can break off and form a clot, which can then move along the blood vessels and cause a blockage. Other possible causes of the restricted blood flow are: coronary artery spasm; a tear within one of the main blood vessels providing blood to the heart (spontaneous coronary artery dissection); or infections like Covid-19 and other viral infections.

Risk factors for getting a heart attack include being a man aged over 45 years or a woman aged over 55 years; having high blood pressure, diabetes, or being obese; or if there is a family history of having heart attacks. Having high levels of some types of cholesterol, lack of adequate exercise and an unhealthy diet also increase the heart attack risk. Smoking and long-term exposure to secondary smoke, and use of illegal drugs is also associated with increased risk in addition to excessive stress, having some types of autoimmune disease, or having a history of pre-eclampsia (a type of hypertension disease that develops during pregnancy).

Symptoms of a heart attack include squeezing chest pain, a feeling of heaviness on the chest, pain that spreads to the shoulder, neck, jaw and upper arm; shortness of breath; dizziness; nausea and/or vomiting; heartburn; and sweating.

A heart attack can lead to complications like irregular heart rhythm, heart failure, inflammation of the lining of the heart (pericarditis) or a cardiac arrest (where the heart stops pumping).

A heart attack is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. Aspirin and nitroglycerin may be prescribed as emergency medication. Diagnosis is done through physical examination, and tests for the heart that may include blood tests, and electrocardiogram (ECG), a chest x-ray to check the size and shape of the heart, among other tests. Medications used help to improve blood flow to the heart, remove the clot, reduce stress on the heart, manage pain and control the cholesterol levels. There are also surgical procedures that can be used to open the blocked blood vessels or to bypass them.

To prevent development of a heart attack, maintain a healthy weight; exercise regularly; adhere to a healthy diet; stop smoking if you do; exercise healthy stress management techniques; manage any other illnesses you may have like hypertension and diabetes; and take any medications that may be prescribed to maintain a healthy heart.

Dear Doc,

My name is Dave and I am 27 years old. I have noticed that in the last few months, every time I take milk, I get discomfort. I feel bloated and I sometimes get diarrhoea. Before that, I could take milky tea or even pure milk with no problem. What could be happening?

Dave

Dear Dave,

You may have lactose intolerance. This happens when your digestive system does not make enough lactase, an enzyme that helps to break down or digest lactose, which is a sugar found in milk and milk products.

About 30 to 40 per cent of adults have a problem with digesting milk, which is usually hereditary. It develops in teenage or adulthood. Lactose intolerance may also develop following damage to the small intestines after an infection or injury. Very rarely, someone may be born without the ability to produce lactase and they would be lactose-intolerant from birth. Premature babies may also have a challenge with producing enough lactase to properly digest milk, though this problem, in most cases, resolves as the baby matures.

Due to the inadequate digestion of milk, you may develop nausea, bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

To manage it, you can avoid milk and milk products completely for several weeks and then reintroduce them gradually and observe how your body reacts. You can also try to take milky drinks that are very diluted or as part of a meal or try other milk products like yoghurt or cheese. You can also choose to stop taking milk and milk products completely and get the required nutrients from cereals, nuts, eggs, fish and vegetables.

It is also advisable to visit a gastroenterologist for further evaluation and management.