‘High-tech wheelchair that gave me new lease of life after spinal injury’

Ten years ago, Jacob Michira, a father of three, was involved in a road accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him crippled.

The Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) officer, who was injured while in the line of duty, tells Healthy Nation that the accident changed his life forever.

“I joined the Prison’s service in 1993. On the fateful day, I was working in Western Kenya and was travelling to Nairobi when I got involved in the accident in Kisumu.”

The crash left him unable to walk. “I had been crawling until this high-tech smart wheelchair was gifted to me,” he says.

Before he got the remote controlled wheelchair, Jacob could hardly lift himself to heights beyond his usual sitting position. But with the wheelchair, he can now just press a button and be gradually hoisted to a fully upright standing position. He has two belts fitted onto his abdomen, which ensure he is fully supported to avoid a fall.

Jacob says he can now move around town mostly or in any other place with good roads for up to 20 kilometres before the wheelchair’s rechargeable battery dies out, reach high shelves by himself and even look outside the window.

“It’s just like having my legs all over again although I have noticed that those in charge of roads did not factor in people with disabilities. They did not allocate lanes the way we have pedestrian walks where those who use wheelchairs like me can comfortably move around” he tells Healthy Nation.

The officer discloses that after the accident, KPS moved him from Western Kenya to its headquarters in Nairobi and then assigned him lighter duties, a gesture he appreciates.

The wheelchair,, which was imported from China, was donated to Jacob by Medical Administrators Kenya Limited , which handles the medical administration function for police officers.

According to the National Council of People with Disabilities, Kenya has an estimated 100,000 people needing a wheelchair, but only one per cent of the country’s annual demand for wheelchairs is met by the current supply.

This is to say that only 1,000 people out of 100,000 are provided with a wheelchair. Even worse, many people with disabilities are less provided with a wheelchair appropriate for their needs.

This is what has birthed the National Manufacturing Project, a new transformational project that aims at radically improving the availability of appropriate wheelchairs for people with disabilities not only in the country but also across the region.

Through a partnership with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology with the support of the Ministry for Health, the Pro Victimis Foundation and the Equally Able Foundation, a project being spearheaded by Motivation Charitable Trust, is expected to yield a reliable model for developing high-quality, durable and affordable wheelchairs manufactured for the first time within the country.

The existing shortage leads to desperate solutions of makeshift mobility devices or people having to use unsuitable wheelchairs, resulting in serious complications such as pressure injuries and contractures.

“We must understand that Assisted Technology is a huge economy and people must start seeing it as an industry that has returns to allow for investment,” said Harun Hassan, executive director of the National Council of People with Disabilities.