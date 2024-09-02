​Hats off: Celebrating doctors transforming healthcare

When I first met Gilchrist Lokoel in my inaugural medical school class at the Moi University, Eldoret, I was intrigued about two things; who, in the remote border district named him such a fancy name, and why he was wearing luminous green socks paired with formal dress pants in the middle of the day.

Six years of tears and sweat through medical school turned us into more than just classmates but friends who have navigated the diversity of the profession with the common goal of improving health for all. Within a week of completing medical school, we had started our internship in different cities. I was happy to come back home to Nairobi and assumed that he wanted an absolutely different experience so headed off to Mombasa.

I figured with the warm weather, the laid-back lifestyle and the sea, Gilchrist would be happy to stay in the Coastal region for a while. This is when I realised that I really did not know my friend. He specifically went to Afya House at the Ministry of Health headquarters to request for a transfer back home to Lodwar. When I enquired why he would want to go back to Lodwar, he told me his story.

Gilchrist was born through caesarian section. I cannot even begin to imagine the difficulty his mother had to undergo to access the service back in the early 80s in the remote Turkana District as it were. Culturally, he was regarded as a weakling because of the mode of delivery.

He was considered not strong enough to take care of the cattle, the most prized possession of the community. He was therefore left behind when everyone moved along for pasture. Since he had nothing else to do, he was enrolled in school to keep him busy.

What a stroke of luck! Despite reading his first English book in class four, his brilliance could not be dimmed. Gilchrist not only excelled in his elementary education but found himself at Mang’u High School, one of the prestigious public national schools in Kenya for secondary school education. He finally got to wear shoes daily, not just for special events.

Getting to know Gilchrist made me appreciate just how brilliant he truly is. To have made it to medical school despite such humble beginnings, challenges notwithstanding, was no mean feat. I was truly proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Dr Gilchrist Lokoel at the graduation square reciting the Hippocratic Oath to serve humanity.

I now understood why Gichrist had one mission in life, to serve his people. And for this reason, he had to return home. He jumped right into service provision at the now Lodwar County Referral Hospital serving as a medical officer for a few years; but he knew this was not enough.

He was the first doctor to introduce me to health systems strengthening; a current global health mantra in improving quality of care to the people.

Gilchrist’s restlessness to improve care in Lodwar led him to realise that despite how dedicated he may be as a clinical doctor, it was not enough if the number of doctors were too few for the population, the distances travelled to access care were too great, the lack of health technologies and products remained a glaring gap and the health-seeking behavior of the people was severely wanting.

What was even more damning, was the poor preparedness by the country, against epidemics, where the resource-limited districts were hardest hit. He wanted to change the systems.

Back to school he came. While the rest of us were busy studying to become better clinical specialists, Gilchrist and a cohort of other like-minded doctors, came back to study an MSc in Epidemiology.

Let us just say it has been a decade and a half of consistent and intentional work, to improve the health systems of Turkana County, both under the National Government, and under the County Government of Turkana.

For the last decade, the things that have kept Gilchrist awake at night most have to do with maternal health. To see a Turkana man almost shed a tear because a mother died of maternal complications in a remote part of the county due to circumstances that could have been avoided, is a sign of the deep commitment and dedication to the basic human right that we inherently possess as Kenyans, a right to health.

Turkana may still be far from perfect, but this far it has come, I celebrate my classmate for being at the centre of the journey. He may be off tending to livestock now in his new docket, but his heart is full.

Another classmate, Ruth Wamae may have taken a totally different route, but the results are just as astounding. The sweet, soft-spoken girl I knew from secondary school has become a force to reckon with. I was amused to learn that her motivation to become a doctor was a small blue car!

She officially became Dr Ruth Wamae in a colourful graduation ceremony at the University of Nairobi in 1999 and proceeded to do her internship at Thika Level five Hospital.

Though she found herself back at the university soon after, working her way through a Master’s Degree in obstetrics and Gynaecology, she always felt that there was a missing piece in her work.

A few years of clinical practice later, having still not found her mojo, she went into setting up a healthcare facility, hoping to find satisfaction in running it. Not quite. She still hadn’t found the missing ingredient. When she finally did, it literally fell into her lap, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Ruth finally found the missing piece in health advocacy. It has been a whirlwind past two years, where she has led from the front, advocating for prevention of maternal death using a new drug known as carbetocin.

This is a magic bullet in helping the uterus that has just delivered a baby, to contract and stop the bleeding. Oxytocin has been available for much longer but requires high-maintenance refrigeration to remain effective.

So, you can imagine what this has meant to rural and hard to reach communities with no electricity to maintain the cold chain. Carbetocin is heat-stable, making it more reliable and cheaper to distribute.

As usual, carbetocin has been in existence since it was first described in 1974, and licensed for use in Canada and the UK in 1997; but due to cost limitations, it took almost two decades to come to Kenya.

It has been in existence in the private sector at costs that would be prohibitive to most, an average of Sh2,600 ($20) per dose, against oxytocin, which is 100 times cheaper. Yet, it is most impactful for the poor who have difficulties in accessing urban health facilities for care.

Ruth and her team have not only demonstrated the impact of this wonder drug in reducing death from postpartum haemorrhage, but have also advocated for its availability to all through lobbying for not only a price reduction from the manufacturer, down to half a dollar per dose, but also for on-boarding it into our National Drug Formulary and ensuring that is now stocked in our Kenya medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) stores, and available to public facilities. This July, KEMSA received 360,000 doses in its first consignment.

As most counties are struggling with pending debts to KEMSA, hence unable to make any more purchases, the team found a way to bypass this hurdle by negotiating for health facilities to directly purchase the drug from KEMSA.

To say I am immensely proud of what doctors can do in advocacy for health in an understatement. Our army of people willing to remain consistent in changing health systems, one little step at a time, is growing. We are finally at the negotiating table, because we do not want our patients on the menu.

We understand just how negatively poor policies can impact the population’s health. The younger doctors are getting even more innovative with the use of social media platforms in health advocacy. My heart is full.