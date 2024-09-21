Airborne pathogens could drive next pandemic in 5 to 10 Years, experts sound alarm

More than 50 per cent of the world's infectious disease experts believe the next pandemic could occur in about five to 10 years, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition, an industry-led network of 22 scientific and public health organisations working to identify, track and respond to emerging viral threats, found that 94 per cent of experts identified new viral pathogens as the greatest threat for potential large-scale outbreaks, followed by bacteria, fungi and parasites.

Airborne transmission was seen as the "most likely" mode of infectious disease transmission that could lead to outbreaks, followed by respiratory (droplet), animal or insect (tick, mosquito, bird), food or waterborne (oral), blood or body fluid, sexually transmitted and mother-to-child.

The study surveyed more than 100 experts in virology, epidemiology and infectious diseases from around the world to gather data on their priorities for addressing gaps in outbreak preparedness, their views on how the changing environment is affecting infectious diseases and their suggestions for building a resilient health system capable of detecting and responding to emerging disease outbreaks around the world.

“Just as scientists have developed sophisticated monitoring systems to track emerging storms and hurricanes, our job as virus hunters is to identify pathogens that have the potential to spark outbreaks to stay one step ahead,” said Gavin Cloherty, head of Infectious Disease Research at Abbott and leader of the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition.

The experts also stressed the importance of disease surveillance, likening it to a radar that helps prioritise which viruses are most likely to cause an outbreak and where those outbreaks might occur.

Highly transmissible pathogens were identified as having the greatest potential to escalate a local outbreak into an epidemic or pandemic, followed by novel viruses with no available countermeasures and asymptomatic or silent transmission.

In addition, 61 per cent of experts expressed concern that mosquito-borne infections could pose a greater threat to human health as the climate changes, with only 21 per cent believing that the greatest threat from climate change could come from avian sources, followed by animals and ticks.

The survey also highlighted the impact of climate change, with over 80 per cent of experts citing the expansion or change in range due to climate change as a factor that could make outbreaks more frequent or severe.

In addition, some 59 percent said that extreme storms causing floods, tsunamis and hurricanes could also contribute to more frequent or severe outbreaks.