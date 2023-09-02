Civil societies urge African leaders to reject false solutions ahead of Nairobi climate summit

Ahead of the Africa Climate Week and Africa Climate Summit, which kicks off on Monday (September 4) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), local African civil societies are calling on African governments to reject the false solutions offered by wealthier countries to end energy poverty on the continent.

The more than 500 African civil society organisations warn that the summit has been hijacked by Western governments, consultancies and philanthropic organisations hell-bent on pushing a pro-Western agenda and interests at the expense of Africa.

The civil society organisations have issued seven hard-hitting demands to their governments and wealthy nations, which they hope will be addressed.

The summit has attracted more than 20 heads of state and 30,000 delegates from across Africa and the world.

President William Ruto is expected to officially open the summit, which will formulate a unified African position ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12.

“The African People are demanding justice, decolonisation of the continent’s economic systems, and repayment of climate debt,” said the civil societies in a statement.

They are also demanding an end to energy capture, an immediate stop to fossil fuel projects, and a rejection of false solutions in a move that will bring the plight of over 900 million people into the global spotlight.

Other demands include decolonising economics and development, repaying the climate debt and delivering the money, building global solidarity, peace and justice, no new fossil fuels, new commitments to international cooperation, and ending energy agency capture and energy system capture.

To raise awareness of the climate change challenges facing Africa, the Real Africa People's Climate Summit is organising a peaceful march on Monday (September 4) in Nairobi, bringing together diverse actors from different struggles and movements across Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the Real Africa People's Climate Summit, Hardi Yakubu of Africans Rising said Africans are tired of leaders and governments paying endless lip service to the impact of climate change on Africa's people.

"We are calling for the decolonisation of Africa's economy and development agenda, the repayment of the climate debt and the provision of much-needed funds to Africa for climate adaptation and loss and damage, as well as real solutions to this gripping problem facing the continent," said Mr Yakubu.

Statistics show that Africa is trapped in a never-ending cycle of poverty, hunger, undue exposure to climate-related disasters and dwindling investment in climate change adaptation and mitigation.

"It is a serious indictment of world leaders and corporations that African people, through no fault of their own, continue to disproportionately experience the devastating effects of climate change," said Lorraine Chiponda of the Africa Movements Building Space.

Between 600 and 900 million people are facing systemic food and water shortages, debilitating poverty and lack of access to energy or clean energy, forcing them to flee their homes and migrate from their countries due to climate change.

Halfway through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - and 10 years after the launch of Africa's development blueprint, Agenda 2063 - non-African-led solutions to climate change have raised deep concerns among climate stakeholders on the continent.

In addition, climate-related disasters are both increasing the cost of borrowing and exacerbating the risk of debt crises.

Most countries have no choice but to borrow to meet the costs of recovery and reconstruction after disasters.

Dean Bhebbe of the Don't Gas Africa Campaign noted that public services such as education and health are chronically underfunded as unsustainable debt drives austerity.

"The unsustainable debt levels that many countries face today also mean less fiscal space to invest in adaptation and mitigation, and to address the losses and damages already being experienced," said Bhebbe.

He added: "By putting African people at the centre of the climate and development agenda, the Real Africa People's Climate Summit believes that this is an opportunity to put people's voices, needs, well-being and the well-being of the earth at the centre of the climate and development discourse."

Ikal Angelei of Friends of Lake Turkana said, "On September 4, we raise our voices for truth and justice. We are marching for the lives of African peoples".

Joab Okanda of Christian Aid said, "Amidst the spin and rhetoric on offer at this week's Africa Climate Summit, there is no escaping the hard reality: climate change is tearing us all apart, and the real solutions lie with communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis. African leaders face a stark choice. They can stay on the dangerous path of destruction driven by corporations and Western consultancies, where structural traps continue to be set against Africa's development. Or they can choose the path of the people who marched in the streets of Nairobi for a new climate and development vision for the dignity of the African people".