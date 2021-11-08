Zeituni Sisters milking opportunity in dairy farming

Rose Kajangara, chairperson of Zeituni Sisters, tends to her dairy cows at her home in Kakrao village, Migori County on October 12, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After retiring as an early childhood development teacher, Rose Kajangara, a widow, joined other women and formed a women group which they named Zeituni sisters.
  • In 2010 the group got Sh150,000, and invested in poultry keeping.
  • In 2012, they sold  the bulk of their chicken and embarked on dairy farming.
  • Tapping into the county’s growing dairy opportunities, Zeituni Sisters are making more money in milk production than from poultry keeping.

Rose Kajangara’s daily routine starts at 6am. Her farmhands wake up at 5am and by the time she is up; they have already milked her three cows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.