Young women bear bulk of new HIV infections

Members of Y+ Kenya, a consortium of five organisations of youth living with HIV. Increasing number of unintended pregnancies among young girls has worsened their vulnerabilities to contracting HIV.


By  Lucy Mkanyika

  • The increasing number of unintended pregnancies among young girls in the country has worsened teenagers' vulnerabilities to contracting HIV.
  • Last year, many teenagers who were out of school following closure of learning institutions to control spread of Covid-19 pandemic got pregnant.
  • About 50 per cent of young people engage in premarital sex with more than half of all new HIV infections occurring among youth aged 15-26.

The increasing number of unintended pregnancies among young girls in the country has worsened teenagers' vulnerabilities to contracting HIV, a National Aids Control Council (NACC) official has said.

